Kimmi Ascanio Scores Game-Winner as San Diego Wave FC Defeats Gotham FC 1-0
May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - San Diego Wave FC (5-2-2, 17 points) earned a 1-0 win over Gotham FC (3-4-3, 12 points) at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday night. Seventeen-year-old Kimmi Ascanio scored the game's only goal in the 30th minute, while Kailen Sheridan recorded her 25th career shutout.
The breakthrough came midway through the first half after a strong individual effort by Delphine Cascarino, who carried the ball across the field before laying it off to Perle Morroni on the left flank. Morroni delivered a pinpoint pass to Ascanio, who took a first touch around her defender and created enough space to unleash a curling outside-of-the-foot finish inside the far post.
With the result, San Diego extended its unbeaten streak to four matches and recorded its third consecutive road victory.
Next Match: San Diego Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 25 to host the North Carolina Courage. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will highlight the Club's annual Military Appreciation Night with tickets available for purchase here. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.
Social: Twitter -@sandiegowavefc | Instagram -@sandiegowavefc |Facebook
Notes:
Midfielder Kimmi Ascanio scored her third goal in just four games. The 17-year-old now leads the team in goals this season.
Ascanio's goal marked the ninth all-time regular-season goal scored by a Wave player aged 17 or younger - the most by any team in league history, surpassing the combined total of all other NWSL clubs.
Ascanio notched her first career game-winning goal and became the second-youngest player in NWSL history to score a game-winner in a regular-season match.
Defender Perle Morroni recorded her third her assist of the season and her second consecutive goal contribution to Ascanio.
Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan recorded her 25th career shutout for San Diego, becoming the eighth keeper to record 25 shutouts with a single club.
San Diego Wave has scored in eight of their nine games this season - no team has done so more often in the NWSL this season. Box Score:
San Diego Wave FC 1:0 Gotham FC
Scoring Summary:
SD - Ascanio (3) (Morroni, 3) 30'
Misconduct Summary:
SD - Dali (Caution) 6'
SD - Corley (Caution) 78'
GFC - Harper (Caution) 90+2'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Robbe 90'), F Leon (Carusa 62'), F Ascanio (Barcenas 85'), F Cascarino
Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Harrison, M Fusco, M Sánchez
Gotham FC: D Berger, D Reale (Torres 62'), D Sonnett, D Carter (Schupansky 74'), D Freeman (Bruinha 62'), M Martin, M Stevens, M Purce (Harper 74'), M Howell, F Geyse (Nyamekye 75'), F González
Subs not used: GK Campbell, GK McCamey, M Elgin, F Whitham
Stats Summary: SD / GFC
Shots: 6 / 10
Shots on Target: 2 / 2
Corners: 4 / 2
Fouls: 8 / 11
Offsides: 2 / 0
Saves: 2 / 1
Possession: 62% / 38%
Images from this story
|
San Diego Wave FC congratulate Kimmi Ascanio on her goal
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Kimmi Ascanio Scores Game-Winner as San Diego Wave FC Defeats Gotham FC 1-0 - San Diego Wave FC
- Bay FC Returns Home, Welcomes In-State Rival Angel City FC to PayPal Park - Bay FC
- Freeman, Stevens Re-Enter Starting Lineup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing's Home Game against Seattle Postponed to 1 p.m. Saturday - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Faces Utah Royals FC Looking to Deliver Another Home Win - Washington Spirit
- Utah Royals FC Visits Nation's Capitol to Take on Washington Spirit - Utah Royals FC
- ACFC Vice-Captain and Goalkeeper Angelina Anderson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Road Match against NorCal Rival Bay FC - Angel City FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Chicago Stars - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Forward Chloe Ricketts Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Forward Mary Long, Defender Katie Scott Named to U.S. Concacaf U-20 Championship Roster - Kansas City Current
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Kansas City Current on Friday - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- Kimmi Ascanio Scores Game-Winner as San Diego Wave FC Defeats Gotham FC 1-0
- Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave FC Forward Kyra Carusa Nominated for NWSL's Lauren Holiday Impact Award
- Alex Morgan Joins San Diego Wave FC as Minority Investor