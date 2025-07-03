San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali Named to NWSL Best XI for June

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - The NWSL announced today that San Diego Wave FC midfielder Kenza Dali has been named to the Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for the month of June. The NWSL Best XI is determined by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent and includes 11 players across eight teams for the month of June.

Dali, in her first season in the NWSL, has started in every match for the Wave this season, scoring her second goal of the year in the Club's 3-2 victory over the Houston Dash on June 13. The goal marked Dali's fourth contribution in a total of 13 made by "The French Connection" - Dali, Delphine Cascarino, and Perle Morroni this season, and helped San Diego secure its fourth straight away match for the first time in Club history.

Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime

GK: Lorena (KC)

DEF: Jordyn Bugg (SEA), Caprice Dydasco (BAY), Courtney Petersen (LOU), Kayla Sharples (KC)

MID: Sam Coffey (POR), Kenza Dali (SD), Manaka Matsukubo (NC)

FOR: Emeri Adames (SEA), Temwa Chawinga (KC), Esther Gonzalez (GFC)

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, is selected by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Awards for the month of June are based off performances during the NWSL regular season matches.







