Gotham FC's Esther González Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month for June, Presented by Amazon Prime

July 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC forward Esther González has been named to the NWSL Best XI of the Month for June, presented by Amazon Prime, the league announced Thursday.

The honor marks González's second league accolade for the month, following her selection as the NWSL Player of the Month for June, presented by EA Sports, earlier in the day.

This is the second time this season the Spanish international has been named to the league's Best XI of the Month, having first received the honor in April, and the third time in the last five months, dating back to the 2024 season.

González tallied three goals in June for Gotham FC, including a brace against Utah Royals FC. In that match, she surpassed fellow Gotham FC forward Midge Purce (21) for second-most goals scored in all competitions in club history. González now holds 23 career goals across all NWSL competitions with the club.

After becoming just the second player in club history to reach 20 regular-season NWSL goals- scoring the milestone goal against Utah and adding to her total at home against Bay FC- González joined Sam Kerr (28) as the only players to reach the mark in a Gotham FC jersey.

González and Gotham FC will return to action on Aug. 1, when the club resumes NWSL play on the road against Chicago Stars FC at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.







