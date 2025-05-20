Angel City Football Club Agrees to Transfer Defender Vanessa Gilles to FC Bayern München

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has agreed to transfer defender Vanessa Gilles to FC Bayern München for an undisclosed transfer fee. She will join FC Bayern München on July 1 once her loan with Lyon concludes.

Gilles, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist with Canada, played an integral role in the inaugural ACFC squad, including scoring the club's first-ever regular-season goal on April 29, 2022. Gilles currently has 58 caps for Canada, with eight goals and one assist in 4,557 minutes in international competition. She played a key role at the 2020 Olympics, converting Canada's final penalty kick in the quarterfinal against Brazil.

Since joining Lyon, Gilles has tallied 77 match appearances, earning nine goals and five assists in 6,644 minutes played. She has helped the club to several championship titles including 2022 UEFA Champions League, 2022 Division 1 Féminine, and 2024 Division 1 Féminine.







