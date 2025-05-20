Defender Kerry Abello Earns First Call up to U.S. Women's National Team

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (5-3-1, 16 points) defender Kerry Abello has earned her first call up to the senior U.S. Women's National Team, it was announced today. Abello will represent the USWNT in the 24-player training camp as they get set to play against China PR on Saturday, May 31, and against Jamaica on Tuesday, June 3.

Since joining the Pride in 2022, Abello has been a staple in the Pride's starting lineup, having most recently become the first player in Pride history to appear in 50 consecutive matches. In 2025, Abello has played in every match so far this year and has played the second most minutes (773) and completes the third most passes on the squad (420).

Last year, the natural left-footer started 25 of a possible 26 games in 2024 and was a key player in helping the Pride secure the double by winning the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship. Abello was the only Pride field player to play in every match of the 2024 regular season and playoffs and finished the regular season with one goal and two assists.

The 25-year-old has extensive experience with the USA's Youth National Teams. She earned her first call-up at the U-14 level in 2013 and also earned call-ups to the Under-15s (2014), Under-17s (2015), Under-18s (in 2016 and 2017) and Under-19s (in 2017). She also attended a U.S. U-23 WNT camp during her rookie season in 2022, facing India and Sweden. She scored in the 3-0 win over Sweden. Abello has 10 combined U.S. Youth National Team caps, one for the U-17s, four for the U-18s, three for the U-19s and two for the U-23s.







