San Diego Wave FC Announces Details for Military Appreciation Match

May 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC will host the Club's Military Appreciation Night this Sunday, May 25, as the Wave host the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT. In a city shaped by the strength, service, and sacrifice of its military community, Wave FC proudly stands alongside those who serve.

In honor of celebrating San Diego's vibrant military community, the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition San Diego Wave FC military hat, featuring the club's military crest and embedded design details.

Matchday programming will feature a variety of tributes and performances that reflect the city's deep connection to the U.S. military:

Pregame Performances: The U.S. Navy Band Southwest will perform live outside the Southeast and Northwest Gates prior to kickoff to welcome fans into the stadium.

National Anthem: Performed by MU2 Cristiana Rojas, followed by a flyover to energize the crowd and kick off the night's celebration.

Wavemaker: This Sunday's honorary Wavemaker-a recognition of individuals who represent strength, leadership, and impact in San Diego-will be Kimberly Menzies, U.S. Army. Menzies is a reality TV star from the TV show, 90 Day Fiance.

Halftime Entertainment: The U.S. Navy Band Southwest will return for a special on-field performance to continue the night's celebration of service and sacrifice.

In addition, the Wave recently launched the Club's Military-themed merchandise collection, featuring a bomber jacket, fleece hoodie, short sleeve t-shirt, beanie and hat. Fans have the opportunity to order and select in-stadium pick-up at the match.

Military Appreciation Night is part of the Wave's year-round commitment to honor and engage with San Diego's military community. Each match, the Club has several benefits for military members and veterans, with benefits including discounted ticketing through GovX, Vet Tix allocations, and ongoing Military Hero of the Match.







