ACFC Defender Gisele Thompson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity Discuss Preparation Ahead of Home Match against Racing Louisville FC

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) prepared for their upcoming home match against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, May 24, streaming live on ION (7:00 p.m. PT kickoff). Defender Gisele Thompson and Interim Head Coach Sam Laity were made available to press today to discuss the match.

ACFC Defender Gisele Thompson

On the upcoming match against Racing Louisville FC:

"Every team that we play, they're going to be a good team. We are more focused on ourselves and what we can bring to each game. I know our last game wasn't our best so we are building off of that, finding the connections again, and playing our game. We put the pressure on ourselves, so build that back up and play our own game."

On the feeling of when she got first USWNT call up:

"My very first call up was so exciting. I've always dreamed about this. Even as little kids, me and Alyssa [Thompson] always dreamed about being on the highest level and playing together. It was such an amazing experience and opportunity.

"Being there, Emma [Hayes] really taught me to believe in myself. She had the belief in me, which made me more comfortable and more confident. Also, being able to play with some of the very experienced US Women's National Team players was such a great learning experience for me.

Bringing it back, I learned to be more confident in myself, and just to take more risks because I have the ability to do so. I trust in myself more."

On being called into the USWNT camp as a forward:

"I didn't know I was going to be called in as a forward. It came as a surprise to me as well, but always being able to take control of every opportunity that you have, no matter what it is, and being ready for each role is important. Although it's a surprise, I'm going to do the best I can to learn that position and play that role as well as I can.

"Just being called at the camp in general is such an amazing opportunity. I'm so grateful for that. I'm super excited to learn and be in that position."

ACFC Interim Head Coach, Sam Laity

On training this week ahead of match against Racing Louisville FC:

"Training has been very good, the team trained very well. Last week was very challenging and difficult. This week has been back to normal. It's been a very good week."

Thoughts on facing Racing Louisville FC on Saturday:

"Very dangerous team with a dynamic frontline. We anticipate that they will come in and press very high. They will be very energetic. We will try and use that to our advantage, but also we have to deal with that. They have a big threat with Taylor Flint from set pieces. They are the number one team in the league for putting balls into the box, so we have to do our best to stop crosses and stop entries into the box.

"They will put the ball in from everywhere and anywhere, so not always possible, but we have to deal with the first ball and then certainly deal with the second ball. It's going to be a very tough game, against a dynamic team that looks pretty confident at the moment."

On how he feels about the club since becoming Interim Head Coach to now:

"Every single person at the club has been amazing since I've been here, and that's not lip service. That's how I feel. That includes the players. They have been absolutely sensational from day one. They've taken on board what we've asked of them, and that's all you can ask.

"As far as the staff, during the time I've had here as the interim, have been sensational and they deserve enormous amounts of credit for the work that's been done. While I'm the person that sits on these media calls, there's a huge amount of people that are very influential around me and with me. A lot of credit needs to go to those guys as well. It's not a one man band."







