Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Orlando Pride

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-6-2, 5 pts, 13th NWSL) host the reigning NWSL champions and Shield holders, the Orlando Pride (5-3-1, 16 pts, 3rd NWSL), on Friday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. MT in Sandy.

Utah enters this weekend's matchup following a thrilling 3-3 draw against 2024 NWSL finalist Washington Spirit at Audi Field. Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes to the starting lineup, bringing in Claudia Zornoza and Nuria Rábano in place of Dana Foederer and Madison Pogarch, respectively. The Royals took an early lead with Brecken Mozingo scoring her first NWSL regular season goal in the 9th minute. Washington responded quickly, netting two goals in the span of three minutes to go up 2-1. Utah clawed back just two minutes later when Cece Kizer scored her first goal for URFC. The Royals then regained the lead in the 36th minute through an own goal by Rebeca Bernal, forced by a Kizer header at the back post following a cross from Rábano. The second half remained quiet until the 90th minute, when goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn made a crucial penalty save against Ashley Hatch, marking the first time that Hatch has not converted from the penalty spot in her NWSL career. However, the match ended in heartbreaking fashion as the Spirit found a late equalizer in the 90+12th minute, forcing a 3-3 draw.

In the first meeting of the 2024 season, Utah hosted Orlando on April 12 and fell 1-0 at home, with Brazilian legend Marta scoring the decisive goal in the 68th minute. The Royals were unable to find an equalizer. In the return fixture on June 21, the Pride dominated with a 6-0 home victory against a depleted and injury-stricken Utah side.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga :: Utah Royals FC vs. Orlando Pride | America First Field | 7:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden :: Utah Royals FC vs Orlando Pride | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

Orlando enters this match on the heels of a 1-0 home loss to league leaders Kansas City Current. In a highly anticipated matchup across the league, the Current took the lead in the 52nd minute through reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga, and Orlando was unable to find an equalizer in the tightly contested affair. The defeat extends the Pride's winless streak to three matches and marks just one win in their last five games. The reigning NWSL champions currently sit in third place in the league table after eight matches, with a record of five wins, one draw, and three losses. Over their last five games, the Pride lost at home to the Washington Spirit, responded with a home win over Angel City, then fell on the road to the Portland Thorns. That was followed by a draw away against the North Carolina Courage, before their most recent defeat to Kansas City prolonged the winless run.

Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC travel to Kentucky to take on Racing Louisville on June 6th before returning to Sandy to host the 2023 NWSL champions, Gotham FC, on June 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets for the match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







