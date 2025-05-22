Gotham FC Defeats Club América to Reach Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup Final

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC celebrates a goal against Club América

Geyse scored the opening goal, Midge Purce converted a penalty and Esther González's shot turned into an own goal as Gotham FC cruised past Club América, 3-1, in the semifinals of the Concacaf W Champions Cup on Wednesday night at Estadio Universitario.

Gotham FC advanced to the final of the inaugural W Champions Cup with the chance to clinch a spot in the new FIFA Women's Champions Cup in 2026 and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028. The winner of the late Wednesday semifinal between the Portland Thorns and Tigres UANL will play Gotham FC at 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

"I'm super proud because we had a mission today: to get into the final," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "And I'm standing here now with that goal achieved. The players deserve a lot of recognition and praise for what they did tonight."

Gotham FC sealed a shot at its first continental trophy with a dominant performance, especially in the first half. The club scored three goals in 12 minutes and controlled the game from there, claiming its third win in five W Champions Cup matches and remaining unbeaten in all five.

Amorós's squad now has the chance to win its second major trophy in less than two years.

Everything started with Geyse, who turned in a Player of the Match performance. She lost her marker on a Sarah Schupansky corner in the 21st minute, blasting in a volley from 15 yards out. The Brazilian tormented Club América's defense all game, dribbling into dangerous areas and working well with González, Purce and Schupansky.

Nine minutes later, Purce won a penalty dribbling past a defender just inside the box on the left side. The 29-year-old stepped up to convert the ensuing opportunity, rifling a right-footed effort into the top left corner past Club América goalkeeper Sandra Paños.

In the 33rd minute, González was played in on the right side, rolling a shot past a sprawled-out Paños. The shot ricocheted off the far post and bounced back over the line off a Club América defender.

Irene Guerrero notched one back for Club América in the 38th minute, but Gotham FC withstood further attacks as Club América chased the game in the second half.

Key Match Points

Forward Midge Purce tallied her first goal of the 2025 season- and her first since Oct. 15, 2023- converting a penalty kick in the 30th minute to double Gotham's advantage.

Gotham FC scored three goals in the first half for the second time this season.

The first instance came in a 3-0 win over the Washington Spirit on April 26.

Gotham FC earned its second win against a Liga MX Femenil opponent, improving to 2-0-2 all-time against Mexican clubs.

Gotham FC has scored three or more goals in three of its four matches against Liga MX Femenil competition.

Tonight's win marks Gotham's fourth victory this season by a margin of two goals or more, and its first since a 3-0 result against the Washington Spirit on April 26.

Forward Geyse scored her second goal for Gotham FC, opening the scoring on the night.

Her first goal with the club came on April 18 in a 4-0 win over Angel City FC.

Forward Sarah Schupansky recorded her third assist of the season on Gotham's opening goal.

All three assists for Schupansky have come from set pieces.

Gotham FC vs. Club América

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET kickoff

Estadio Universitario, Nueva Leon, Mexico

Weather: 83 degrees, light rain

Gotham FC (3, 0 - 3)

Club América (1, 0 - 1)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

21' - Geyse (Sarah Schupansky)

30' - Midge Purce (P)

33' - Jana Gutíerrez (Own Goal)

Club América

38' - Irene Guerrero (Nicolette Hernández)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C), 27 - Jess Carter (72' 3 - Bruninha), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell (72' 14 - Nealy Martin), 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky (72' 13 - Ella Stevens); 23 - Midge Purce (78' 20 - Jéssica Silva), 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse (78' 34 - Khyah Harper)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK); 17 - Mak Whitham, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Club América (4-3-3): 1 - Sandra Paños (GK); 25 - Jana Gutíerrez (46' 16 - Sabrina Enciso), 3 - Karina Rodríguez, 15 - Kimberly Rodríguez, 20 - Nicolette Hernández; 18 - Nancy Antonio (57' 22 - Sarah Luebbert), 5 - Irene Guerrero, 2 - Jocelyn Orejel; 7 - Kiana Palacios (C), 10 - Scarlett Camberos, 19 - Montserrat Saldívar (80' 17 - Natalia Mauleón)

Unused substitutes: 12 - Itzel Velasco (GK), 13 - Renatta Cota (GK); 6 - Noemí Granados, 9 - Priscila Da Silva, 14 - Alexa Soto, 44 - Alondra Cabanillas

Head coach: Ángel Villacampa

Stats Summary

GFC / Club América

Expected Goals: 1.68 / 1.99

Shots: 10 / 17

Shots on Goal: 3 / 5

Saves: 4 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 13

Offside: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

62' Lilly Reale (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Club América

73' Montserrat Saldívar (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense)

Officials

Referee: Odette Hamilton

Assistant Referee 1: Jassett Kerr-Wilson

Assistant Referee 2: Stephanie-Dale Yee Sing

4th Official: Vimarest Diaz

RAR: Iris Vail

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On what he considers the team's key strengths or successes that led to the win and reaching the final

I think we did a great job in front of goal- something that had been difficult for us in the last three matches- and in the end, that made the difference. Scoring that first goal, off a sequence we had worked on, and the way we earned that corner kick was important.

The team executed very well in the attacking third when we got into the box. In the second half, we struggled a bit more to control possession, but we were smart. We also limited the opponent's chances. Obviously, they were going to push numbers forward, but I think defensively we were quite solid.

Overall, it was a very complete performance. Today's match was extremely difficult- the conditions were challenging, as you can probably tell by how soaked I am- but the players were fantastic.

FORWARD ESTHER GONZÁLEZ (VIA MIXED ZONE)

On how she experienced and felt about playing in the semifinal

From my perspective, it was a good match. In the first half, I think we played very well. We finished our chance and could have scored another goal or two.

In the second half, it was expected that [Club América] would push more- they did, and had a bit more possession- but we had a fantastic first half, and that ultimately made the difference in the game.

FORWARD SARAH SCHUPANSKY (VIA MIXED ZONE)

On tonight's win

We're really excited. Obviously, it means a lot. This is my first year on the team, and I know they worked really hard to get to this point, so I'm just happy to contribute and help us move even further.

There are a lot of things to take away from this game that we can improve on heading into Saturday- and hopefully come out with another win.

MIDFIELDER TARYN TORRES (VIA MIXED ZONE)

On what will be key to winning the Concacaf W Champions Cup

Just focusing on ourselves, sticking to our game plan, and learning from this match- taking away the positives and learning from the sloppiness- will be beneficial as we move forward into the next game.

MIDFIELDER JAELIN HOWELL (VIA MIXED ZONE)

On becoming the first finalist of the Concacaf W Champions Cup

It's great. It's nice to play the first game, get it out of the way, and now we can sit back and watch the other match. But now we have to start preparing, because either way, it's going to be a really good final.

DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN (VIA MIXED ZONE)

On what it would mean to win a continental competition

It's really important. We had a big meeting yesterday about how special it is to be the first group to play in this tournament- and how important it is to set a precedent by becoming champions not just at the American level, but internationally.

