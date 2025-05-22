Cheer on Bay FC at Houston Dash Saturday at Four Club-Supported Watch Parties Saturday, May 24

May 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC, the professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), is supporting four Watch Parties for the club's matchup against the Houston Dash Saturday, May 24 at 2 p.m. PT. Watch Parties will be hosted by Bay FC Proud Partner 21st Amendment Brewery as well as Bay FC Supporter Group Bridge Brigade in Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Jose, and San Leandro as Bay FC heads to the Lone Star state for Week 10 of the NWSL season.

Fans can root for Bay FC against the Houston Dash from Shell Energy Stadium. The game is a rematch of the 2024 regular-season finale, where Bay FC secured its first postseason berth in club history with a 3-2 win. Watch parties presented by 21st Amendment Brewery in Santa Clara and co-hosted with Bridge Brigade in San Leandro allow fans to enter to win a Bay FC raffle prize at each location for an autographed merchandise item. Fans traveling to these locations can also utilize discount code BAYFC524 Bay FC Official Rideshare Partner Lyft for 50% off two rides to or from the watch parties, with a max of $5 per ride. The discount code is limited supply and subject to Lyft terms. Both locations will be open to fans beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Fans can also join the Bridge Brigade hosted watch parties at Standard Deviant in San Francisco or Jtown Pizza in San Jose beginning at 1:30 p.m. Fans unable to attend can still catch the Bay FC match on NWSL+, Paramount+, or NBC Sports California. For full details on each event, please visit https://bayfc.com/all-events/.

WHEN: Saturday, May 24, 2025, 1:30 p.m. PT Doors | 2:00 p.m. PT Kickoff

WHERE: 21st Amendment Brewery Taproom 2010 Williams St., San Leandro (21st Amendment and Bridge Brigade co-hosted; family friendly)

Jtown Pizza, 625 N 6th Street, San Jose (family friendly)

Standard Deviant, 280 14th St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade and Rikki's Bar co-hosted; family friendly)

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, 21st Amendment Brewery hosted; family friendly)

Tickets for Bay FC's 2025 season at PayPal Park in San Jose are now available for purchase at BayFC.com.







