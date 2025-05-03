Portland Thorns FC Dominate Defending Champs Orlando Pride in 1-0 Victory

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC put on a dominant 1-0 display at Providence Park against defending NWSL champions Orlando Pride, jumping up to third in the NWSL standings. The Thorns are now perfect at home in its last six matches against the Pride (6W-0L-0D) and remain undefeated at Providence Park to start the 2025 season (2W, 3D).

The Thorns would set the tone early on, with their breakthrough coming in the 16th minute when forward Reilyn Turner set up defender Reyna Reyes for a shot at the top of the 18-yard box, which Reyes placed perfectly into the bottom left corner to give the Thorns the lead.

Despite Orlando's best efforts in the first half, the Thorns stood strong to clear out the opposing offense - registering eight tackles won and eight interceptions - and winning the ball back in transition to threaten Orlando's backline, registering 4 shots on target in the first half.

Following the halftime break, Portland came back out onto the pitch and demonstrated once again why they are the strongest second half team in the NWSL. Against a formidable Orlando attack, the Thorns defense did not deter and put up 16 clearances, nine won tackles and eight interceptions while goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold ended the night with four saves.

A strong, gritty performance in front of a season-high attendance of 17,776 fans, Portland held off Orlando's attack to secure the win, adding another three points and clean sheet to its 2025 season.

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns are unbeaten in five matches at Providence Park to start the 2025 season (2W, 3D). This is only the third time in Portland history that the Thorns have gone undefeated in their five games at home, having done so previously in 2023 (3W-0L-2D) and 2016 (4W-0L-1D).

The Thorns have not lost a match at home since October 2024 (5W, 3D).

In six matches since 2018, Portland is perfect at home against Orlando (6W-0L-0D).

Portland have not conceded in their last four home matches vs Orlando.

Defender Reyna Reyes opened her 2025 scoring account, only her second regular season career goal and her first since 2023. It was also her first career game-winner.

Forward Reilyn Turner registered her first career assist as Thorn.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold registered her second clean sheet, Portland's third of 2025.

Portland remains the only team in the NWSL this season to not concede a second half goal.

This was Portland's last home game until Sunday, June 15 when they return to Providence Park to host Washington Spirit. The Thorns will be on the road for its next four matches (Sat. May 10 @ San Diego FC, Fri. May 16 @ Houston Dash, Wed. May 21 & Sat. May 24 for Concacaf W Champions Cup, Sat. June 7 @ Bay FC)

ATTENDANCE: 17,776

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns are back on the road to face San Diego Wave FC on Saturday, May 10. Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium is scheduled for 7 pm PT on ION.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Reyna Reyes (Reilyn Turner) 16': Laid off by Turner, Reyes would strike from the top of the 18-yard-box, sending the ball into bottom left corner.

SECOND HALF

N/A

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes 67, Jayden Perry, Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (Mallie McKenzie 81'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Olivia Moultrie (Pietra Tordin (90+6'), Mimi Alidou (Payton Linnehan 70'), Deyna Castellanos (Sophie Hirst 88'), Reilyn Turner (Jessie Fleming 70')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Kaitlyn Torpey, Carissa Boeckmann, Alexa Spaanstra,

Orlando Pride (4-4-2): Anna Moorhouse (McKinley Crone 51'), Carson Pickett (Angelina 68'), Zara Chavoshi, Emily Sams, Oihane (Cori Dyke 68'), Kerry Abello, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos (Viviana Villacorta 68'), Ally Watt (Grace Chanda 84'), Marta-C (Prisca Chilufya 75'), Barbra Banda

Subs not used: Kylie Nadaner, Morgan Gautrat, Brianna Martinez

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Sam Hiatt (Yellow) 77'

ORL: Ally Lemos (Yellow) 43'

MATCH STATS

POR | ORL

Goals: 1|0

Assists: 1|0

Possession: 42|58

Shots: 15|11

Shots on Target: 7|4

Saves: 4|5

Tackles: 23|25

Tackles Won: 17|18

Interceptions: 16|10

Fouls: 17|19

Offsides: 1|0

Corner Kicks: 2|7

