What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face the Portland Thorns on the Road

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride (5-1-0, 15 points) at Portland Thorns (2-2-3, 9 points)

When: Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.

TV: Watch on ION

As the Pride head to Oregon to take on the Thorns, here are five things to watch for:

Turn the Tide

Portland has won nine of its 10 all-time home matches against Orlando, including a playoff match back in 2017. The Pride will look to cycle as the Thorns' 90 percent win rate at home against the Pride is the highest of any team against an opponent they've hosted seven or more times in NWSL history across all competitions. To flip the script, the Pride have beaten the Thorns in the last two matches played in Orlando.

Never in Doubt

In the Pride's last match, Orlando came from 2-0 down in the final 20 minutes to beat Angel City, 3-2. With Marta scoring the Pride's first goal at the 70:59 mark, it was the second latest a team that has trailed by multiple goals has come back to win a match in NWSL history. The win also served as the first time the Pride have ever come back to win after trailing in a match by multiple goals.

Club Legend

Marta kicked off the comeback, scoring her third goal of the season and her first from the run of play in the 2025 campaign. Marta now ranks tied for 5th all-time for regular-season goals scored with a single club alongside Jess Fishlock with 43.

Climbing the Ranks

Forward Barbra Banda scored the second goal in the Pride comeback with a header in the 76th minute. The goal served as her fourth of the season, which leads the club, and is her 17th regular-season goal, which is now the third-most regular-season goals scored in club history. Banda has scored in 15 different matches for Orlando, including the playoffs, and the Pride have won all 15 of those matches she has scored in. It is the most games with a 100 percent record when scoring by any player in NWSL history.

Whose House?

In between the sticks, Anna Moorhouse continues her historic streak, making her 35th consecutive start for the Pride against Angel City. With the 35 straight starts, Moorhouse surpassed former Pride player Ali Krieger for most consecutive matches started. In the match, Moorhouse made three saves, one of which was a nominee for NWSL Save of the Week.

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular-season career.

Defender Kylie Nadaner is four appearances away from 100, becoming just the second player in Pride history to achieve the mark.

