Orlando Pride Falls 1-0 against Portland Thorns FC

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Orlando Pride (5-2-0, 15 points) fell to Portland Thorns FC (3-2-3, 12 points) at Providence Park via a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday night. The defeat marked the first road loss for the Pride in the 2025 campaign.

Goalkeeper McKinley Crone made her NWSL regular season debut as she was called upon just six minutes into the second half, coming on as a substitute for Anna Moorhouse. Crone was able to hold Portland scoreless the rest of the way and made numerous saves, including one in the 74th minute, to keep the Pride in the game up until the end of second-half stoppage time. Defender Zara Chavoshi also had a debut of her own, as she made her first ever NWSL start.

Saturday night's match also saw defender Kerry Abello play in her 50th straight match for the Pride. With the appearance, the Pride defender became the first player in Club history to play in 50 straight matches.

Scoring Summary:

16' Reyna Reyes (Reilyn Turner) - POR 1, ORL 0

The home side opened the scoring with a strike from defender Reyna Reyes. Portland whipped a ball into the top of the box which found Reilyn Turner who was then able to lay off a pass to Reyes. Reyes made a quick move to get away from her defender and struck the ball from outside the box that found the back of the net.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Disappointed with the result of course. When you give Portland an opportunity to take the lead it is very difficult to get back into the game. We tried, but it wasn't enough to get anything out of the game."

Match Notes:

Kerry Abello became the first Pride player in Club history to play in 50 straight matches.

Defender Zara Chavoshi made her first NWSL start.

Coming on as a substitute in the second half, goalkeeper McKinley Crone made her NWSL regular season debut.

Head Coach Seb Hines made five changes to the Starting XI after his side's last match against Angel City FC with Chavoshi, Carson Pickett, Oihane, Haley McCutcheon and Ally Watt all earning the start. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will hit the road again as they will travel to First Horizon Stadium to take on the North Carolina Courage on Saturday, May 10. That match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Portland Thorns FC 1 0 1

Orlando Pride 0 0 0 Scoring Summary:

POR - Reyna Reyes (Reilyn Turner) 16'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Ally Lemos (Yellow Card) 43'

POR - Sam Hiatt (Yellow Card) 77'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride - GK Anna Moorhouse (McKinley Crone 51'); D Oihane (Cori Dyke 68'), Emily Sams, Zara Chavoshi, Carson Pickett (Angelina 68'); M Kerry Abello, Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos (Viviana Villacorta 68'); F Marta (c) (Prisca Chilufya 75'), Ally Watt (Grace Chanda 84'), Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: D Bri Martinez, Kylie Nadaner; M Morgan Gautrat

Portland Thorns FC - GK Mackenzie Arnold; D Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (Mallie McKenzie 81'), Sam Hiatt, Reyna Reyes; M Sam Coffey, Hina Sugita, Olivia Moultrie (Pietra Tordin 90+6'); F Mimi Alidou (Payton Linnehan 71'), Deyna Castellanos (Sophia Hirst 88'), Reilyn Turner (Jessie Fleming 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bella Bixby; D Kaitlyn Torpey; M Carissa Boeckmann; F Alexa Spaanstra

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 3, 2025

Stats:

Possession:

POR - 42%

ORL - 58%

Shots:

POR - 15

ORL - 11

Shots on Goal:

POR - 7

ORL - 4

Saves:

POR - 4

ORL - 5

Fouls:

POR - 17

ORL - 19

Corners:

POR - 2

ORL - 7

Heineken Star of the Match: Zara Chavoshi

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.