Preview: Gotham FC vs. Chicago Stars FC

Harrison, N.J. - Chicago Stars FC (1-5-0, 3 pts) hits the road looking to gain momentum and get back in the win column, taking on Gotham FC (3-2-2, 11 pts) in a midday match at Sports Illustrated Stadium May 4. When the match kicks off at noon CT, the Stars will take the pitch aiming to become the second team to upset Gotham in as many weeks.

CBS

CBS

Paramount+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago dropped a match against San Diego, 0-3, at home

GFC: Gotham came out on top with a 0-3 road win over Washington

Storylines

Tough Task: Overthrowing the 2023 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Champion is no easy feat for some of the best teams in the league, as the Washington Spirit can attest. However, the Chicago Stars love to win on the road, and Gotham was recently shocked by Portland Thorns FC when many assumed the Thorns, sitting well below Gotham on the NWSL table, would be on the losing end of the result. Chicago could have a path to being the second team in as many weeks to upset Gotham if they can figure out the East Coast side's kryptonite. The Stars, however, will have to overcome their own internal challenge as the team parted ways with their head coach, Lorne Donaldson, earlier this week. Two of the biggest keys to beating Gotham likely lie in Chicago finding ways to stymie the NWSL's current Golden Boot leader, Esther González, and score quickly, given Gotham FC's struggle to find results after conceding early. It's a tall order, especially since the Stars haven't defeated Gotham since August 2022, but it's certainly not impossible, and this Chicago team never shies away from a challenge.

Club Connections: The Chicago Stars and Gotham FC have a lengthy history, dating all the way back to each club's time in the Women's Professional Soccer league, when Gotham was known as Sky Blue FC. The clubs represent two of the eight founding NWSL teams, and Chicago leads the all-time series 13-8-11 across all competitions. Fans on both sides may recognize familiar names on the opposing roster, with former Chicago Stars, Tierna Davidson and Ella Stevens, now wearing Gotham FC jerseys and former Gotham midfielder, Maitane, now sporting Chicago's crest. Maitane has also spent time on the Spanish women's national team like Gotham FC striker, Esther González. The same goes for Chicago Star, Nádia Gomes, and Gotham's Jéssica Silva with the Portuguese women's national team. Additionally, Chicago's Ludmila and Gotham FC's Bruninha are teammates on the Brazilian women's national team. Despite the hard-fought battle on the pitch that's sure to come May 4, some hugs are likely to be shared after the final whistle.

Bring It, Bea: Bea Franklin's second season with the Chicago Stars is already proving to Be(a) a big step forward. Franklin and Taylor Malham are Chicago's only two remaining field players in contention to have an iron woman season, having played all 540 minutes of the Stars' six matches in 2025. Franklin's versatility has been vital to Chicago so far this season, with her skills on the attack, in the midfield and on the backline shining brightly. The midfielder is currently the league leader in blocks (7), ranks third in the league with interceptions (14), has created seven chances for the Stars and recorded two shots of her own. In Chicago's most recent match against San Diego April 26, Franklin notched a season-high 86.84 passing accuracy, nine recoveries and five interceptions on top of registering a shot with 0.08 expected goals. Though her professional career is still young, the amount of promise this Star shows is already immense.

