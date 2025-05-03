Gotham FC to Host Chicago Stars FC in Sunday Matinee

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - After a successful three-match road trip in which Gotham FC earned six of a possible nine points, the club returns home to the friendly confines of Sports Illustrated Stadium for a Sunday matinee against Chicago Stars FC. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with national coverage on CBS.

Gotham enters the weekend having won three of its last four regular-season matches and is unbeaten in four of its last five.

Chicago (1-5-0, 3 points) has lost its last two matches without scoring a goal. The Stars' only win of the season came on the road, a 2-1 victory over Bay FC in San Jose, California.

This will be the 33rd meeting between Gotham FC and Chicago across all competitions, with Gotham holding an 8-13-11 record against the visitors. At home, Gotham FC is 5-6-4 in the all-time series. Gotham is unbeaten in its last five meetings against Chicago in all competitions, with four wins and one draw.

"When we have those fans behind us, it really gives us that extra energy, the extra push, and we can't wait to play in Sports Illustrated Stadium with our fans, with our people," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amóros. "It's the most special games that we play. We hope that makes a difference for the good."

In last season's regular-season meeting at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Gotham FC earned a 2-1 win over the Stars on May 19. Gotham forward Ella Stevens scored the winner against her former club in the 90th minute.

Gotham holds a 1-1-0 record at Sports Illustrated Stadium this season, with three goals scored and three conceded. Chicago has played three road matches in 2025, earning one win and two losses while scoring two goals and allowing eight.

Gotham FC is tied for fourth place following Friday's slate of matches, while Chicago sits at the bottom of the NWSL standings.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has kept two consecutive clean sheets in its last two matches against Chicago Stars FC in all competitions. This is the first time Gotham has kept consecutive clean sheets against the Stars in all competitions.

Gotham FC has won all three matches in which it scored multiple goals this season, including a 3-0 victory over Washington in Gotham's last match.

Gotham has won the last 19 times it scored two or more goals in the regular season and playoffs.

Forward Esther González, the NWSL Player of the Month for April, has recorded three braces in her last four appearances, becoming the first Gotham FC player to do so. She is the fifth player in NWSL history to achieve that feat.

