Houston Dash Split Two-Game Homestand Following 2-1 Loss to Racing Louisville FC

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash split a two-game homestand following a 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville FC at Shell Energy Stadium earlier tonight. The match was completed following two weather delays, with the initial delay lasting 118 minutes.

Houston took the lead in the ninth minute following a cross from forward Ryan Gareis. Defender Avery Patterson dribbled into the box to create space for a long-range shot that beat the Louisville goalkeeper at the far post. That was Patterson's first goal of the season and second goal for the team. She scored in her rookie season against Bay FC on Nov. 2, 2024.

Louisville scored the equalizer in the 20th minute after Kayla Fischer dribbled towards the top of the box and found the inside of the far post. Louisville took the lead in the 71st minute after Sears found space behind the backline.

Houston's first opportunity of the match came in the seventh minute following a cross from midfielder Delanie Sheehan that found Patterson at the far post, but her header was saved by the Louisville goalkeeper.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 29th minute to deny Fischer at the near post. The Dash captain tallied two key saves to close the first half, both against Emma Sears. Campbell finished with three saves against Louisville tonight.

Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan won a free kick in the 63rd minute that generated Houston's first threat of the second half. Forward Barbara Olivieri got on the end of the free kick but her effort was saved by the Louisville goalkeeper.

Patterson dribbled towards the top of the box moments later and forced a save at the near post with an effort from outside the box. Patterson finished with four shots on target and six recoveries.

Houston tallied five shots in the final minutes of the game with forward Michelle Alozie forcing a save in the 89th minute. Houston's final opportunity of the game came in the final moments of the match but the Louisville backline blocked forward Evelina Duljan's effort to secure three points on the road.

The Dash travel to Lumen Field next week to face Seattle Reign FC on Sunday, May 11. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, May 16 to host the Portland Thorns. Tickets for the match are available on SeatGeek.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.