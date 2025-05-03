Tune In: Orlando Pride at Portland Thorns on ION

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:  

Date & Time: Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore.  

Competition: NWSL Regular Season  

Where to Watch/Listen:  

Broadcast: ION

The Story:   

In the Pride's last match, goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made her 35th consecutive start, setting the Club record, and surpassing former Pride player Ali Kreiger.

After two late goals in its last match against Angel City FC, the Pride now lead the league in goals scored after the 75th minute, with five.

An appearance for defender Kerry Abello against Portland Thorns FC on Saturday would see her pass former Pride player Ali Kreiger and move up to fifth all-time in appearances for the Club across all competitions, with 87.

Quote of the Week:  

"Historically, it [Portland] hasn't always been a great place for us to go play. But we're a different team now, in a different context and different circumstances. We're still early on in the season so we are wanting to continue that momentum from last week. We showed great character to come back from two goals down. The players are in good spirits. It shows the collective as well with players coming off the bench, playing a role and influencing the game. So, there's a real togetherness here. It's going to be a good environment [in Portland]. It's always been a nice place to go play, with the fans, the opponent and everything that comes with it. We're excited to get across there and play another game of football."

- Head Coach Seb Hines  

Current Form  

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Angel City FC 2 (4/25/25, Inter&Co Stadium)  

Goal-Scorers: Marta, Barbra Banda, M.A. Vignola (OG); Riley Tiernan, Katie Zelem

Portland's Last Matchup: Portland Thorns FC 3, Racing Louisville FC 3 (4/27/25, Providence Park)  

Goal-Scorers: Reilyn Turner, Jessie Fleming, Jayden Perry; Savannah DeMelo, Kayla Fischer, Emma Sears

Against the Opposition:  

Series Record: Series Record: 4-13-2 (Home: 3-5-2, Away: 1-8-0)  

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Portland Thorns FC 2 (10/11/24, Providence Park)  

Next Up: Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage

Date & Time: Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET  

Venue: First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C.  

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

