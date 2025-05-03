Sanchez Scores Again As Courage Down Royals

May 3, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SANDY, Utah - The North Carolina Courage picked up their first road win of the season on Saturday night, taking down the Utah Royals, 2-0, at America First Field.

With the win, the Courage improve to 2W-3L-2D on the season and end the evening in 10th place in the NWSL standings. The Courage have now picked up back-to-back wins, including last weekend's comeback thriller over league-leading Kansas City.

Ashley Sanchez gave the Courage the lead in the 12', cleaning up a clearance with a hard-hit volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Ryan Williams' cross was cleared to the edge of the 18-yard box and Sanchez did well to beat her defender to the loose ball before firing home from distance.

A Kate Del Fava own goal doubled the Courage's lead in the 43'. Williams, who was heavily involved in both goals, crossed the ball toward Manaka Matsukubo but Del Fava deflected the cross into the back of the Utah net.

Match Notes:

Ashley Sanchez's 12'-minute goal marked the first time the Courage have scored first in a match this season.

While not credited with an assist on either, Ryan Williams was heavily involved in both of the Courage's first-half goals with the wingback's crosses creating both opportunities.

Saturday's two-goal first half marks the first time the Courage have scored multiple goals before the halftime break since October 5, 2024.

Casey Murphy became just the sixth keeper in NWSL history to keep 40 regular season clean sheets.

Up Next:

The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to host the Orlando Pride for Shield Night. The match is set for Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here. The match will be broadcast on ION.

NCC (3-4-3): Casey Murphy; Natalia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell; Feli Rauch (Tyler Lussi - 75'), Riley Jackson (Dani Weatherholt - 88'), Denise O'Sullivan ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Jaedyn Shaw - 64'), Ashley Sanchez (Hannah Betfort - 75'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto - 88')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Cortnee Vine, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes

UTA (4-4-2): Mandy McGlynn; Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch - 46'), Lauren Flynn, Kate Del Fava ©, Janni Thomsen; Brecken Mozingo (Ana Guzmán - 79'), Ana Tejada, Dana Foederer (Mikayla Cluff - 64'), KK Ream (Imani Dorsey - 64'); Allyson Sentnor, Cece Kizer (Mina Tanaka - 46')

Subs Not Used: Macey Fraser, Mia Justus, Aisha, Solórzano, Aria Nagai

Score:

NCC: 2

UTA: 0

Goals:

NCC: A. Sanchez - 12', K. Del Fava - 43' (OG)

UTA: -

Cautions:

NCC: S. Koyama - 54'

UTA: M. Cluff - 90' +1'

Ejections:

NCC: -

UTA: -

Venue (Location): America First Field (Sandy, Utah)

