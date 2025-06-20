What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Racing Louisville FC on the Road

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (8-3-1, 25 points) at Racing Louisville FC (5-5-2, 17 points)

When: Friday, June 20, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY.

TV: Watch on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network

As the Pride take on Louisville, here are five things to watch for:

Racing to Be the First

The Pride are looking for their first-ever win at Racing Louisville. In the 11 all-time matchups across all competitions between Racing and the Pride, the road team has never won a match. Louisville is the only team in the NWSL that the Pride has not managed to beat away from home. The hosts of the match have won six times-three each by Orlando and Louisville-and have drawn five times in the series.

Gritty Club, Not a Gritty Dance

Barbra Banda's 58th-minute goal last week was the difference in Orlando's 1-0 win at Bay FC. Orlando has secured 11 wins by 1-0 scorelines since the start of last season, including playoffs, which is three more than any other NWSL team in that time. Banda has scored the lone goal in five of those 11 victories.

She Is Inevitable

The goal against Bay marked the 17th different match in which Barbra Banda has scored for Orlando in the regular season and playoffs. The Pride have won all 17 of those matches in which Banda has found the net-the best 100-percent record when scoring in NWSL history.

Goes Together Like the Kentucky Derby and Hats

Carson Pickett earned the assist on the Banda game-winning goal last week against Bay FC. The helper served as her second of the season and her fourth in her Pride career. Pickett and Banda also combined for the game-winning goal in the Pride's trip to PayPal Park during the 2024 season, helping the Pride to a perfect 2-0-0 road record against the 2024 expansion side.

Second Half Addition

When the Pride return to action in August, they will also be keeping an eye out for September as the Club is set to begin its participation in the CONCACAF W Champions Cup. The Pride, who were drawn into Group A, will open their tournament run at Inter&Co Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. ET), against LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division.

Orlando will then play back-to-back road matches-first on Tuesday, Sept. 16 (8 p.m. ET), against Chorrillo FC of Panama's La Primera División Femenina, and then on Tuesday, Sept. 30 (9 p.m. ET), against Club América Femenil. The Pride will wrap up the group stage by hosting C.F. Pachuca Femenil on Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. ET).

Milestone Tracker

Marta is one assist away from 20 in her regular-season career.

Barbra Banda is two goals away from tying the Club record for most regular-season goals.







