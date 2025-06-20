Bay FC Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Midfielder Taylor Huff Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer announced Bay FC goalkeeper Emmie Allen and midfielder Taylor Huff have been selected to join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp during the upcoming June 23 - July 5 international window. Both players will join the U23 WNT following the club's match this weekend at Gotham FC.

Allen's invite marks her first to a national team program at any level. The second-year pro and North Carolina product made her NWSL debut last weekend vs. Orlando Pride at PayPal Park, tallying three saves in the club's 1-0 defeat to the defending league champions. Allen joined Bay FC as an undrafted free agent signing ahead of the club's inaugural season, appearing in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer cup action and as a second half substitute during Bay FC's Aug. 27 friendly vs. FC Barcelona at PayPal Park.

Huff's invitation is her third this year to a U.S. National Team program. Earlier this year, she participated in the federation's January Futures Camp, which brought together the top U-23-eligible talents in the federation's player pool for training and competition alongside the senior squad's January camp. She joined the U-23 squad again for its April training camp shortly after the start of the 2025 season.

Allen and Huff will join the U-23 squad following Bay FC's match this weekend at Gotham FC from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT with ION's pre-match show featuring Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazar, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call. It's the club's final match prior to the league's summer break and the club's Summer Series friendlies vs. Angel City FC July 19 and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds July 27.







