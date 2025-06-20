Bay FC Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Midfielder Taylor Huff Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies
June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Today, U.S. Soccer announced Bay FC goalkeeper Emmie Allen and midfielder Taylor Huff have been selected to join the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team camp during the upcoming June 23 - July 5 international window. Both players will join the U23 WNT following the club's match this weekend at Gotham FC.
Allen's invite marks her first to a national team program at any level. The second-year pro and North Carolina product made her NWSL debut last weekend vs. Orlando Pride at PayPal Park, tallying three saves in the club's 1-0 defeat to the defending league champions. Allen joined Bay FC as an undrafted free agent signing ahead of the club's inaugural season, appearing in NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer cup action and as a second half substitute during Bay FC's Aug. 27 friendly vs. FC Barcelona at PayPal Park.
Huff's invitation is her third this year to a U.S. National Team program. Earlier this year, she participated in the federation's January Futures Camp, which brought together the top U-23-eligible talents in the federation's player pool for training and competition alongside the senior squad's January camp. She joined the U-23 squad again for its April training camp shortly after the start of the 2025 season.
Allen and Huff will join the U-23 squad following Bay FC's match this weekend at Gotham FC from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT with ION's pre-match show featuring Kylen Mills and Sebastian Salazar, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. PT with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call. It's the club's final match prior to the league's summer break and the club's Summer Series friendlies vs. Angel City FC July 19 and Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds July 27.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Bay FC Forwards Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala Selected to National Team Squads for 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC for Juneteenth Match - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Aims to Close First Half of Season on High Note - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Quotes: Chicago Stars FC Media Availability with Goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz, and Interim Head Coach, Masaki Hemmi - Chicago Stars FC
- Washington Spirit's Makenna Morris Called up to U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Midfielder Taylor Huff Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Midfielder Sarah Schupansky Named to U.S. U-23 Women's National Team Training Camp Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Houston Dash - North Carolina Courage
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to New Contracts - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dash Travel to North Carolina for Final Match Prior to League Break - Houston Dash
- Gotham FC Midfielder Josefine Hasbo Named to Denmark's UEFA Women's EURO Roster - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Take on Racing Louisville FC on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Forwards Racheal Kundananji, Asisat Oshoala Selected to National Team Squads for 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Emmie Allen, Midfielder Taylor Huff Named to U.S. U-23 WNT Roster for Upcoming Friendlies
- Bay FC Shows Strong But Falls, 1-0, to Orlando Pride
- National Women's Soccer League Announces 2025 NWSL Championship Will be Held at San Jose's PayPal Park
- Bay FC Welcomes Defending Champion Orlando Pride to PayPal Park June 13