Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville FC on NWSL+ and Fan Duel Sports Network

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride are 3-3-3 all-time against Racing Louisville FC, with all three of its wins coming at Inter&Co Stadium. The Pride will look to pick up its first road victory against the team from the Bluegrass State on Friday night in Louisville.

With a clean sheet against Bay FC last Friday, Anna Moorhouse became just the 10th goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach 25 regular-season shutouts all-time. It was her fifth of the season, tying her for most in the NWSL.

Friday's contest will be the Pride's last match before entering an international break. The first game back in NWSL play for the Pride will be against Utah Royals FC on August 3rd at Inter&Co Stadium.

"[Expecting] a physical game. I think what Bev [Yanez] has done in the last five or six games is implemented a different style of play. A very aggressive, high-pressing team now, and they have had a lot of success with it. They'll be wanting to bounce back from the last result against Kansas City and try and finish this period on a high leading up into the summer break."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (6/13/25, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Barbra Banda

Louisville's Last Matchup: Racing Louisville FC 2, Kansas City Current 4 (6/14/25, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Janine Sonis, Uchenna Kanu; Lauren Milliet (Own Goal), Michelle Cooper, Bia Zaneratto, Temwa Chawinga

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 3-3-3 (Home: 3-0-2, Away: 0-3-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Racing Louisville FC 0 (5/5/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Utah Royals FC

Date & Time: Sunday, August 3, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: NWSL+/Paramount+

