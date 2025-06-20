Utah Royals FC Hosts Seattle Reign FC for Juneteenth Match

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-9-2, 5 pts, 14th in NWSL) host Seattle Reign FC (5-4-3, 18 pts, 6th in NWSL) on Saturday, June 21 at 3:00 p.m. MT in the second consecutive home match before the summer break.

Utah is coming off a 3-0 home loss to Gotham FC, having conceded goals in the 9th, 45+1st, and 58th minutes. In the 76th minute, Gotham FC defender Jess Carter received a red card following a VAR review that upgraded an initial yellow after it was determined the foul denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Gotham FC was later reduced to nine players when midfielder Jaelin Howell was shown a second yellow card in the 90+6th minute for a tackle near midfield. A bright moment for Utah came with the return of Kaleigh Riehl, who made her first appearance of the 2025 season after recovering from injuries sustained earlier in the year. Kate Del Fava, currently tied with Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir for the club record of 38 consecutive starts, will look to break the record with a 39th start this Saturday.

Utah earned four points across the two meetings with Seattle during the 2024 NWSL regular season. The first matchup took place on July 7th at Lumen Field and ended in a 1-1 draw. Ally Sentnor put Utah ahead in the 67th minute, but Seattle responded with an equalizer in the 75th to split the points. The return fixture was played on October 13th, where Utah secured a dominant 3-0 victory. Cloé Lacasse recorded a first-half hat trick, giving Utah a commanding lead by halftime. Lacasse's performance marked the first hat trick of the 2024 NWSL season.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James and Carla Haslam:: Utah Royals FC vs. Seattle Reign FC | America First Field | 2:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Matt Pederson and Kacey White:: Utah Royals FC vs Seattle Reign FC | America First Field | 3:00 p.m. MT

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 2:30 p.m. MT

Seattle Reign FC enters this match sitting in sixth place on the NWSL table. Over the last five matches, the Reign have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw. Most recently, Seattle earned a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chicago Stars FC, coming from behind with goals in the 87th and 89th minutes. Before that, the Reign secured a road win over San Diego Wave FC, suffered a home loss to the Washington Spirit, defeated Racing Louisville on the road, and fell to Houston Dash away from home. Reign FC is led by former Utah Royals FC head coach Laura Harvey, who managed during the first iteration of the club from 2018 to 2020.

Following Saturday night's match, Utah Royals FC will take a 43-day hiatus from regular season play due to the summer break. Utah will return to NWSL action on August 3rd with a road match against the Orlando Pride. During the break, the Royals will face San Diego Wave FC in a home-and-away friendly series. The first match will take place in San Diego on July 12, followed by a home fixture on July 20. Kickoff for the July 20 match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.







