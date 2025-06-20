San Diego Wave FC Signs Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to New Contracts

June 20, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed defender Nya Harrison and Jordan Fusco to new contracts through the end of the 2025 season. Harrison and Fusco were previously signed to short-term contracts through the end of June.

Assets of Harrison and Fusco can be found here. Harrison, a San Diego native, joins the Wave from Stanford University, where she earned 58 appearances (34 starts) and helped the Cardinal capture the Pac-12 championship in 2022. In the defender's senior season with the Cardinal, she helped anchor the backline, recording 12 shutouts while keeping a 0.78 goals per game average in 2024. Harrison also tallied three goals and five assists across her collegiate career.

Fusco signs with San Diego from Penn State University where she spent her last collegiate season starting in all 25 matches, scoring three goals, and recording a team-leading 12 assists in 2024. Prior to joining Penn State, she spent her three years with the University of Tennessee where earned First Team All-SEC honors (2023) while totaling 14 goals and 10 assists in her 61 appearances (53 starts) for the Lady Vols.







