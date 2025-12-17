San Diego Wave FC Signs Midfielder Jordan Fusco to New Contract

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has re-signed midfielder Jordan Fusco to a two-year contract through the 2027 season. Fusco will join Tampa Bay Sun Football Club of the USL Super League on a loan deal through June 8, 2026.

Media assets of Jordan Fusco can be found here. "In her first professional season, Jordan has taken full advantage of her time with our staff with Wave FC and is showing the kind of professional growth we value," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "This is a fantastic opportunity for Jordan to continue her development and gain valuable experience as she takes on a new challenge."

Fusco signed with San Diego ahead of the 2025 season on a short-term contract that was extended in June through the end of 2025. In her rookie season, the midfielder from Penn State University made seven appearances for the Wave. She also featured at the world Sevens Football tournament, where she helped San Diego go undefeated and win the inaugural championship while contributing one goal and one assist.

Fusco spent her last collegiate season at Penn State University where she started in all 25 matches, scoring three goals, and recording a team-leading 12 assists in 2024. Prior to joining Penn State, she spent her three years with the University of Tennessee where she earned First Team All-SEC honors (2023) while totaling 14 goals and 10 assists in her 61 appearances (53 starts) for the Lady Vols.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs Jordan Fusco to a new two-year contract through the 2027 season. The Club loans the midfielder to the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club of the USL Super League through June 8, 2026.

Name: Jordan Fusco

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: Sept. 11, 2003

Hometown: Olmsted Township, Ohio

Citizenship: United States







