Boston Legacy Football Club Signs Laurel Ivory

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club today announced the signing of goalkeeper Laurel Ivory on a two-year contract, joining Boston from the Kansas City Current as a free agent.

The 26-year-old Ivory comes from a strong background of excellence in NWSL, helping to win the NWSL Shield twice - once in 2025 with the Current, and in 2022 with her previous club, Seattle Reign.

Ivory has also seen extensive time as a US women's national youth team player, getting called up for the U-17, U-20, and U-23 teams. She was the starting goalkeeper at the U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan in 2016 and was a member of the U-20 2018 World Cup roster in France.

While she was a youth international, Ivory was also a four-year starter for the Virginia Cavaliers where she set multiple records, including 100 games started, and helped the Cavs make a run to the NCAA semifinals in 2020.

"What doesn't excite me about joining Boston Legacy FC? I'm a die hard New England fan. Was born and raised a New England fan," said Ivory. "The fact that I can be a part of Boston sports history in some way, shape, or form means the world to me and I'm really excited to build something in a sports town that means so much to me. To help facilitate building that and hopefully get a good foundation underneath this club culturally that it's just going to flourish in the years to come - if I can be one piece of it, it would be an honor and a dream regardless of my role on or off the field. I just want to be part of building something here."

"We are very happy to have Laurel Ivory join our roster at Boston Legacy FC," said Legacy general manager Domè Guasch. "Laurel already has a fantastic track record in the NWSL and has used her very strong youth national team experience as a springboard to have a solid career here in the league. She has a real connection to the Boston area and is exactly the type of player our fans will connect with. On top of her quality as a goalkeeper, she brings great energy and personality. We're confident she'll play an important role in our team."

