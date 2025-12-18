San Diego Wave FC Community Relations November Spotlight

Published on December 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC spent the month of November preparing for the holiday season by joining community partners to support the people of San Diego with gifts, food supplies and special experiences to bring joy while also hosting two youth soccer clinics. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Friday, November 7 - San Diego's front office staff and valued volunteers spent the day with Operation Homefront building over 100 bikes for an upcoming event in December where the organization donates over 500 bikes and helmets to military families ahead of the holidays. Operation Homefront is a nationally recognized nonprofit that provides relief and recurring family support programs and services to help military families overcome short-term difficulties so they don't become long-term hardships.

Saturday, November 8 - Wave FC attended the Heroes and Health event with the First Responders Children's Foundation and ran soccer drill stations for kids of first responders, to help teach the importance of movement and staying active no matter what you are doing!

Thursday, November 13 - The Wave continued its monthly commitment with S.T.E.P. (Support the Enlisted Project) by assisting at their warehouse to sort donations, organize supplies, and help prepare food bags for military families at Miramar and Camp Pendleton. Want to help? S.T.E.P. is always in need but especially for - peanut butter, dried rolled oats, macaroni & cheese and size 6 diapers.

Friday, November 14 - San Diego Wave FC players Trinity Armstrong, Kyra Carusa, Dudinha and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu visited a local youth soccer club, Rebels SC, to participate in a special clinic in partnership with Gatorade to speak to the young athletes, answer questions, and take photos with the team afterwards.

Saturday, November 15 - Wave FC volunteered again with Operation Homefront but this time for their Holiday Meals for Troops Event where the Club's volunteers distributed food supplies to military families for the holidays, helped make Christmas ornaments and crafts with the kids, and handed out fun giveaway items.

Monday, November 17 - San Diego players Trinity Byars and Gia Corley visited a local youth soccer club, SDSC Surf in 4S Ranch, to participate in a special clinic with the Club's partner Trust & Will to lead the girls in drills, answer questions about being professional soccer players and take photos with them following the clinic.

Tuesday, November 18 - Members of San Diego Wave's community and ticketing teams spent the day at the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego to assist in the kitchen-prepping, cooking, and serving lunch to the families of hospitalized children at Rady Children's Hospital.

Monday, November 21 - The Wave front office staff came together in support of community partner, The Ronald McDonald House, to share holiday joy and donate gifts to the families with children receiving treatment at our local children's hospital.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.