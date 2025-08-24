Portland Thorns Fall, 2-0, to Kansas City Current

Published on August 24, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns versus Kansas City Current

(Portland Thorns FC) Portland Thorns versus Kansas City Current(Portland Thorns FC)

PORTLAND, OR - The Portland Thorns fell 2-0 to Kansas City Current on Saturday evening at Providence Park, ending Portland's 10-match regular season home unbeaten run.

Portland faced an early setback after Kansas City's Ellie Wheeler scored in the opening minute, but the Thorns would regroup to maintain majority possession and win defensive battles throughout the remainder of the first half to deny a second Current goal.

After the break, the Thorns would come out as the stronger team, keeping their defense solid to limit Current's offensive opportunities. Portland would find itself leading the game's momentum, knocking on the door time and time again in its attempt to level the game up.

However, Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga would find the back of the net to double the visiting team's lead and hold on to that result to secure three points.

Portland will leave this loss in the rearview mirror and focus on their next challenge at home against the Utah Royals, ready to fight to get back in the win column.

ATTENDANCE: 16,695

TEAM NOTES

The Thorns record home unbeaten run was snapped with today's loss. The Thorns had been unbeaten in 10 regular season home matches (7W, 3D) dating back to October 2024. Forward Julie Dufour - who was officially announced today as a new acquisition for Portland via trade with Angel City FC - debuted tonight, coming in as substitute in the second half.

UP NEXT: The Thorns return to Providence Park to host Utah Royals for Keep Portland Weird Night, presented by KeyBank, on Friday, August 29. The match is scheduled for kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on Paramount+, NWSL+ and locally on KPTV Fox 12 PLUS.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

KC - Ellie Wheeler (Izzy Rodriguez) 1': Rodriguez would cross the ball in from the left to find an open Wheeler, who would head the ball into the top right corner.

SECOND HALF

KC -Temwa Chawinga (Ellie Wheeler) 71': Wheeler would send a long cross down the middle of the field to Chawinga who would slot the ball into the net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes (Alexa Spaanstra 73'), Isabella Obaze (Mallie McKenzie 82'), Sam Hiatt, Jayden Perry, Jessie Fleming (Mimi Alidou 58'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin 72'), Deyna Castellanos (Julie Dufour 81'), Olivia Moultrie

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Kaitlyn Torpey, Naomi Powell, Daiane

Kansas City FC (4-3-3): Lorena, Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Ellie Wheeler, Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodríguez 80') Lo'eau LaBonta, Temwa Chawinga (Gabrielle Robinson 90'), Allyson Sentnor (Debinha 62'), Nichelle Prince (Michelle Cooper 62'), Bia Zaneratto (Haley Hopkins 80')

Subs not used: Regan Steigleder, Mary Long, Bayley Feist, Laurel Ivory

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Deyna Castellanos (Yellow) 56', Sam Hiatt (Yellow) 90+11'

KS: Gabrielle Robinson (Red) 90+8'

MATCH STATS

POR | KC

Goals: 0|2

Assists: 0|2

Possession: 60.3|39.7

Shots: 18|19

Shots on Target: 4|4

Saves: 2|4

Tackles: 21|18

Tackles Won: 10|13

Interceptions: 8|7

Fouls: 9|9

Offsides: 1|3

Corner Kicks: 4|5

