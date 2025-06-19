Kansas City Current Closes First Half of Regular Season by Hosting Angel City FC

June 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Aiming to extend its win streak to six, the Kansas City Current (10-2-0, 30 pts., 1st place) returns to CPKC Stadium to close out the first half of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season on Friday, June 20. The Current will host Angel City FC (4-5-3, 15 pts., 10th place) with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT. The club will honor Juneteenth during the match.

The action will broadcast on Prime Video with Jason Knapp and Lori Lindsey on the call while Tabitha Turner will serve as the sideline reporter. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

HOME SWEET HOME

Kansas City has played 25 matches across all competitions (regular season, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, postseason) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 21-1-3 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium across all competitions, including a 14-1-3 record across 18 regular season home games, and has scored at least once in every match played at home. Kansas City remains the only team in the NWSL without a loss or draw at home this year.

The Current has won 13 of their last 14 home matches across all competitions, having out-scored opponents 38-8 in that stretch. Forward Temwa Chawinga has been involved in at least one goal in 16 of her 18 NWSL regular season matches at CPKC Stadium, totaling 21 goal contributions (17 goals, four assists). She has contributed to 25 goals (19 goals, six assists) in 23 matches at CPKC Stadium across all competitions. The 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner has been directly involved in at least one goal in all but three of her 23 matches played in Kansas City across all competitions.

HOT START

Twenty of the Current's 28 goals this season have been in the first half. Twelve of those have been in the opening 25 minutes with six in the first 15 minutes of play. No other team in the NWSL has scored more first-half goals than Kansas City this season. The club has scored a league-best 46 first-half goals since the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The Current has scored three or more goals in the first half four times this season, all at CPKC Stadium (Portland, 3/15; Utah, 3/29; Bay, 5/11; Louisville, 6/14). The team has scored three or more goals in the first half seven times in 38 regular season games during the Vlatko Andonovski era.

Additionally, four of the six fastest goals in the NWSL this year have been by the Current: Bia Zaneratto (3' vs. Bay FC, May 11), Michelle Cooper (3' at Gotham FC, June 7), Temwa Chawinga (4' vs. Portland Thorns, March 15) and an own goal by Racing Louisville FC on June 14 in the second minute. Nine of Cooper's 10 career goals across all competitions have been scored in the first half.

GOALS GALORE

Kansas City has scored 28 goals across 12 matches in 2025. The Current has scored first in 14 of its last 15 regular season contests since Oct. 5, 2024, and is 10-1-0 when converting first this year. The team has led for 69.9 percent of the time in its matches this season, totaling 850 minutes and 44 seconds. Additionally, the Current has led by multiple goals 45.1 percent of the time, a running time of 548 minutes and 35 seconds. The club has found the back of the net in 11 of its 12 games, more than any other team in the NWSL this season. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Current has 18 regular season wins by two or more goals, five more than any other team in that time (Washington, 13). Eight of those wins by two or more goals have been in 2025. Kansas City enters Week 13 with a plus-18 goal difference, six more than the next closest team (Orlando Pride, plus-12).

#TEMVP

Forward Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner, sits in second on the 2025 NWSL Golden Boot leaderboard through 12 weeks of regular season action. She is one of two players who has notched eight goals this year, and she leads the tiebreaker with her two assists. Heading into Week 13, Chawinga has scored 32 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions, with 13 of those goals being game-winners. Her four game-winning goals this year leads the league. She is also two goals shy of becoming the 15th player in NWSL history to reach 30 regular season goals, and she will be the first to do so for the Current.

Chawinga has found the back of the net in five straight matches, her third separate goal-scoring streak of five or more games in her regular season career. She is the first player in NWSL history to record three separate streaks of scoring in five or more consecutive regular season games. Only six players in league history have reached a streak of six in a row, including Chawinga twice. She owns the NWSL record for scoring regular season appearances with eight, a streak she has achieved twice.

MACE THE MAESTRO

Defender Hailie Mace currently ranks second in the NWSL with her team-leading four assists. Those four assists are already a new single-season high in her regular season career, surpassing the two she recorded in both 2022 and 2023. Mace became the outright owner of the KC Current club record for regular season assists with her ninth helper on May 24 against Chicago Stars FC before extending it to 10 on June 14 vs. Racing Louisville FC. She dished out a pair of assists against Bay FC on May 11 for the second multi-assist game of her career.

Mace has made 12 appearances with six consecutive starts this season, logging a full 90 minutes each time she has joined the starting lineup. She has contributed to five shutouts. For her efforts, the Ventura, Calif. native was named to the NWSL Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime, for May. That marked the third such honor of her career and first since September/October 2022.

GOT THE CALL-UP

Several Kansas City Current players will be in action during the upcoming international window. Forward Nichelle Prince, who helped her home country win gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, will represent Canada for two matches against Costa Rica (June 27) and the United States (July 2). Goalkeeper Lorena earned the call-up from Brazil for a friendly with France on June 27 before the team transitions into its preparation phase ahead of the Women's Copa América. The USWNT extended invitations to forward Michelle Cooper, midfielder Claire Hutton and defender Izzy Rodriguez. The U.S. will play Ireland on June 26 and 29 as well as Canada on July 2. This is the first time Rodriguez has been called up by the USWNT in her career.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo - A week after becoming the fifth player in NWSL history to hit 200 regular season appearances, DiBernardo made more history in Kansas City's last outing on June 14 against Racing Louisville FC. She dished out her 31st career regular season assist to tie the NWSL regular season assist record. It was her first assist of the season, and she is now one shy from matching the Current club record for regular season assists with 10. DiBernardo recorded two goals and an assist against Angel City FC across two meetings in the 2024 NWSL regular season, including a goal and an assist in the first half during the home match on March 31, 2024. DiBernardo is one victory away from being tied for second in NWSL history with 99 regular season career wins.

Angel City forward Riley Tiernan - Tiernan is currently fourth in the NWSL Golden Boot race with her team-leading seven goals, having also dished out an assist. Her seven goals and three game-winning goals are both tied for the single-season career club records. Her first professional brace came on May 2 against the Washington Spirit. She has started all 12 matches this season, logging a full 90 in seven of them. She was named the NWSL Rookie of the Month in back-to-back months in April and May. Tiernan signed with ACFC in March 2025 after a standout career at Rutgers University where she totaled 19 goals and 34 assists in 83 career appearances.

TEAL RISING CUP

Following Friday's match, the Kansas City Current will pause regular season action during the month-long NWSL break. However, the club will host the inaugural Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri at CPKC Stadium on July 12 and 15 with doubleheaders on both matchdays. The four-team tournament will feature the Current, fellow NWSL team Chicago Stars FC and Brazilian Serie A1 clubs Corinthians SC and Palmeiras. The event gets underway on July 12 when Chicago Stars FC squares off against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT in match one before the Current takes on Palmeiras at approximately 8 p.m. in match two. A consolation and championship match will round out the event on July 15. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT HONORS JUNETEENTH

The Kansas City Current will honor Juneteenth, the annual holiday marking the end of slavery in America, on Friday against Angel City FC. Juneteenth-themed community activations on CPKC Plaza, merchandise and other events in observance of the holiday will be featured during the Current's final NWSL regular season home match before the league's month-long break.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT PRIDE KIT AUCTION

The Kansas City Current is auctioning off limited edition, game-worn KC Current Pride kits from the club's annual Pride Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, on June 14 against Racing Louisville FC. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Our Spot KC in partnership with United Way of Greater Kansas City, the club's official charity partner. Our Spot KC is a dedicated hub providing essential resources to support, advance and equip LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring the sustainability and growth of the community. The auction, which ends at 7 p.m. CT on June 23, can be found HERE.

KANSAS CITY CURRENT 50/50 RAFFLE

The Kansas City Current is pleased to announce its new 50/50 Raffle supporting United Way of Greater Kansas City. During each KC Current 50/50 Raffle drawing period, half of the jackpot goes to one lucky winner while the other half goes back into the Kansas City community. Raffle tickets can be purchased at designated kiosks at CPKC Stadium or online, and you must be 18 or older to buy a ticket as well as be located in Missouri or Kansas at time of purchase. The raffle period will take place over several days, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the final raffle-ending match at CPKC Stadium. Click HERE to access the 50/50 raffle and for more information.

Limited single-match tickets for 2025 regular season home matches are now on sale to the general public. The best way to ensure you won't miss a second of the action at CPKC Stadium is by joining the Current Club, the Current's trailblazing fan membership experience. Focused on ensuring fans continue to be able to access exclusive opportunities, members can unlock special benefits like priority access to single match tickets, members-only gifts and discounts, access to live and virtual events, exclusive content and more. 2025 Season Ticket Member Account Holders are already enrolled in Current Club at no additional cost. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club.







