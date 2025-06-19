Julia Grosso and Natalia Kuikka Earn National Team Call-Ups

June 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars Julia Grosso, Micayla Johnson and Natalia Kuikka will join their respective national teams for the June/July international window. Grosso returns to Canada's roster and Kuikka will represent Finland, while Johnson is set for training camp with the United States Under-17 team.

Julia Grosso returns to the Canadian Women's National Team (CANWNT) for the fourth time in 2025, joining her country for a pair of friendlies. Grosso scored twice on international duty this year and most recently joined Canada for a pair of friendlies against Haiti. In the June/July international window, Grosso and the CANWNT will first take on Costa Rica in a friendly match at BMO Stadium in Toronto, Canada, June 27 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Canadians then head to the United States, facing off with the U.S. Women's National Team at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., July 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Natalia Kuikka joins Finland for the first time since February, making her return to the Helmarit after recovering from an anterior knee sprain suffered during international duty earlier this year. Finland will first host a training camp before heading to a friendly against the Netherlands June 26 at 1 p.m. CT, taking place at Cambuur Stadion in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Kuikka's long-awaited return to the Helmarit comes just before Finland begins their 2025 UEFA Women's EURO campaign against Iceland July 2. Finland will name their UEFA Women's EURO tournament roster after the friendly against the Netherlands.

Micayla Johnson rejoins the United States Under-17 Women's National Team (USWNT U-17) training camp roster for the first time since the USWNT U-17 qualified for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in April. Johnson scored a team-high four goals in the three qualifiers, with a goal against Trinidad and Tobago, a goal and an assist against Honduras and a brace and an assist against El Salvador. Altogether, the USWNT U-17 scored 17 goals against their opponents in the matches, and kept clean sheets against all three, as well. In preparation for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup, taking place in October, the USWNT U-17 will host Japan for two friendlies in Kansas City, Missouri. The first match, held at CPKC Stadium June 28 and kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT, is open to the public, while the USWNT U-17's second meeting with Japan will be a closed-door friendly.

Before Grosso, Kuikka and Johnson depart for international duty, they will head to Portland, Oregon, with Chicago Stars FC. The club's last match before to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) midseason break will see the Chicago Stars take on Portland Thorns FC June 21 at 9 p.m. CT at Providence Park. During the NWSL break, the Chicago Stars will participate in the Teal Rising Cup alongside hosts, Kansas City Current, and Brazilian clubs, Corinthians SC and Palmeiras, in Kansas City, Missouri, July 12 and 15. The Stars return to regular-season action at home August 1, hosting Gotham FC for the club's Bark in the Park match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, kicking off at 7 p.m. CT. Single-match tickets to all Chicago Stars FC home matches purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.







