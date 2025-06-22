Kansas City Welcomes U.S. Under-17 Women's National Team for International Friendly at CPKC Stadium

June 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's sports team, will host the United States Under-17 Women's National Team for an international friendly against Japan, reinforcing Kansas City's position as a global hub for the sport. The match will be held on Saturday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. CT and will broadcast nationally on Max and Telemundo.

The match will feature some of the top young players in the world as both teams are preparing for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be staged in Morocco later this fall. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

"Competing in a stadium built specifically for women against a strong Japan side adds even more significance to the occasion," said U.S. U-17 WNT head coach Katie Schoepfer in a U.S. Soccer press release. "As we continue preparing for the World Cup in November, experiences like these are invaluable to our development and getting players ready for the spotlight and level of competition ahead.

Schoepfer led the USA to a third-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, its best finish at the competition since the inaugural tournament in 2008. She named 20 players to the roster for the upcoming friendly in Kansas City, featuring four current National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) players. Nine players on the team helped the USA earn its World Cup berth at the Concacaf U-17 Championship in Trinidad & Tobago back in March.

In preparation for the match at CPKC Stadium, the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team will hold training sessions at The University of Kansas Health System Training Center in Riverside, Mo., the training site of the Kansas City Current. The U.S. and Japan will also play a closed-door friendly at The University of Kansas Health System Training Center on Tuesday, July 1.

Media interested in covering the June 28 match at CPKC Stadium can click HERE to access the credential application form. Please note that applying for a credential does not guarantee access. Formal confirmations will be sent after the credential deadline, which is on Thursday, June 26, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Full-season Kansas City Current credentials are valid for this match. If you have a full-season credential, you do not need to apply for a credential, but you will need to request a parking pass. Parking pass requests can be sent to Landon Wirt (landon.wirt@kansascitycurrent.com).







