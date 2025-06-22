Chicago Stars FC Drops Points to Portland Thorns FC on the Road, 1-0

June 22, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Despite best efforts, Chicago Stars FC proved unable to salvage a point away from home tonight with a 1-0 loss to Portland Thorns FC. The Chicago Stars fell victim to a tale of two halves after preventing the Portland Thorns from getting a shot on target in the first half. After a formation change to start the second half, the Thorns' rookie, Pietra Tordin, eventually broke the deadlock in the 59th minute.

A classic rainy Pacific Northwest day led to plenty of slips in the first half for both sides, but the Chicago Stars certainly didn't slip up, breaking NWSL's trend of teams giving up early goals today. Portland Thorns head coach, Rob Gale, started with a 4-4-2 formation that included a diamond in the midfield with the intent to muck up the middle, but the move didn't really produce the desired effect. Instead, Chicago ended up keeping Portland scoreless in the first half for just the second time this season, without a single shot on target throughout the first 45 minutes. Unlike the Thorns, the Stars managed 50 percent of their shots on target before halftime, with Julia Grosso proving a bright spot on the attack, connecting and creating chances for multiple Chicago Stars. Natalia Kuikka had a very similar effect on the attack, with a pass to Ally Schlegel in the 25th minute that ended in a shot by Jenna Bike and then Kuikka had her own chance at goal just before halftime. The defender's shot from distance had a wicked and threatening spin, but sailed mere inches above the crossbar, sending both sides into the locker room scoreless.

The dam broke in the second half for Portland Thorns FC after they lined up in their traditional 4-3-3 formation, allowing them to take charge. Chicago's Taylor Malham didn't allow it without a fight though, creating problems early with a pass to Jenna Bike that turned into a shot, before Malham rocketed off a shot of her own in the 56th minute. A minute later, Schlegel passed to Kuikka in the box for a second chance, but the opportunity was offsides. Portland quickly collected themselves to reverse momentum, with Sam Coffey in the box in the 59th minute looking ready for a shot and drawing Stars keeper, Halle Mackiewicz, to the left side. Opting to cross at the last second, Coffey allowed Thorns rookie, Pietra Tordin, to fly in before Mackiewicz could track back, giving Portland the lead. Unable to claw one back and equalize, the Stars now head home for the National Women's Soccer League midseason break, returning to action August 1 at SeatGeek Stadium against Gotham FC at 7 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Cari Roccaro made her 55th consecutive regular-season appearance in a Chicago jersey tonight, tying her with former Star, Sofia Huerta, for the second-longest streak of appearances in club history

Chicago held Portland scoreless in the first half for just the second time this season

50 percent of the Stars' shots fell on target, while Portland was kept to 25 percent shooting accuracy

The Chicago Stars kept an 81.12 passing accuracy tonight, falling just behind their season-high 81.52 percent passing accuracy from May 24 against Kansas City

The Stars recorded a season-high 70.54 percent passing accuracy in the final third against the Thorns

Defender Natalia Kuikka performed at both ends of the pitch, registering a team-high two shots alongside season highs in touches (55) and passing accuracy (73.7 percent)

Two Chicago Stars had passing accuracies clocking in above 90 percent in Portland: Julia Grosso (90.2 percent) and Maitane (92.9 percent, season high)

Next Match

Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC, August 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

POR 0 1 1

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: 59' Pietra Tordin (Sam Coffey)

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

POR:

CHI:

Lineups

POR: Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey (75' Mallie McKenzie), Hina Sugita, Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (88' Mimi Alidou), Olivia Moultrie (88' Deyna Castellanos), Pietra Tordin (65' Payton Linnehan), Reilyn Turner (75' Alexa Spaanstra)

CHI: Halle Mackiewicz, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Natalia Kuikka (82' Micayla Johnson), Julia Grosso, Maitane López, Manaka Hayashi (82' Chardonnay Curran), Shea Groom (88' Ava Cook), Ally Schlegel (88' Catherine Barry), Jenna Bike (67' Nadia Gomes)

