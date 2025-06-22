Portland Thorns FC Defeat Chicago Stars FC 1-0 to Remain Unbeaten at Home

June 22, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC recorded its first consecutive wins in over a year after defeating Chicago Stars FC 1-0 on Saturday night at Providence Park.

The first 45 minutes would see both sides locked in a tightly contested battle in search of the opener, with the Thorns' closest opportunity coming off an Olivia Moultrie shot in the 18' that ricocheted off the post out the field of action.

The Thorns would then find the breakthrough in the second half, with midfielder Sam Coffey setting up a perfect ball in the box for rookie forward Pietra Tordin to strike into the net and give Portland the lead.

From there, the Thorns would continue knocking on Chicago's door to try and double its lead while its backline stood strong to prevent the Stars from finding an equalizer.

In the end though, Tordin's goal would prove to be enough as the Thorns secured all three points to equal a club-record nine regular season home matches undefeated (the last time the feat was accomplished was in June 2017-April 2018).

Goalkeeper Bella Bixby - who is set to return for 2026 after reaching a mutual agreement with the Club to exercise her option - recorded her 27th career regular season clean sheet tonight to cement herself as the Thorns' all-time shutout leader.

The Thorns will now head into a month-long break from NWSL play and are scheduled to return to action on the road at Washington Spirit on Sunday, August 3.

ATTENDANCE: 17,779

TEAM NOTES

With today's victory, the Thorns are now unbeaten in nine home matches dating back to the end of last season (6W, 3D), winning and shutting out opponents in the last three played at Providence Park. They are 4W-0L-3D at home this season. By going nine straight regular season matches unbeaten at home, the Thorns equaled a club record set from June 2017- April 2018. This is the first time since May 2024 that Portland have recorded back-to-back wins. With her clean sheet today, goalkeeper Bella Bixby recorded her 27th shutout to become Portland's all-time clean sheet leader in the regular season. Prior to kickoff, the Thorns announced that it had reached a mutual agreement with Bixby to exercise her option for 2026. Rookie forward Pietra Tordin scored her third goal in four regular season matches, fourth in six matches across all competitions. It was also her first career game-winning goal. Midfielder Sam Coffey now leads the Thorns in assists this season with three.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns FC hit the road to Washington Spirit when they return to NWSL action on Sunday, August 3. Kickoff from Audi Field is scheduled for 9:30 am PT on ABC and ESPN+.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

N/A

SECOND HALF

POR - Pietra Tordin (Sam Coffey) 59': Coffey would send the ball across the top of the six-yard box to find Tordin who would bury it into the net.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns FC (4-4-2): Bella Bixby, Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Kaitlyn Torpey (Mallie McKenzie 75'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Mimi Alidou 88'), Olivia Moultrie (Deyna Castellanos 88'), Reilyn Turner (Alexa Spaanstra 75'), Pietra Tordin (Payton Linnehan 65')

Subs not used: Mackenzie Arnold, Daiane, Jayden Perry, Sophie Hirst

Chicago Stars FC (4-3-3): Halle Mackiewicz, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Cari Roccaro, Natalia Kuikka (Micalya Johnson 82'), Julia Grosso, Maitane López, Manaka Hayashi (Chardonnay Curran 82'), Shea Groom (Ava Cook 88'), Ally Schlegel (Catherin Barry 88'), Jenna Bike (Nadia Gomes 67')

Subs not used: Stephanie Sparkowski, Camryn Biegalski, Hannah Anderson, Bea Franklin

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: N/A

CHI: N/A

MATCH STATS

POR | CHI

Goals: 1|0

Assists: 1|0

Possession: 49|51

Shots: 12|6

Shots on Target: 3|3

Saves: 4|4

Tackles: 17|15

Tackles Won: 15|13

Interceptions: 4|9

Fouls: 8|5

Offsides: 0|2

Corner Kicks: 2|3

