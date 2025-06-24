Upcoming U.S. Under-18 Training Camp Includes Two Kansas City Current Players

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Mary Long and defender Katie Scott have been invited to the next United States Under-18 Women's National Team training camp, as announced by U.S. Soccer on Tuesday. The camp, which runs in conjunction with the U-19 National Team training camp, will take place from June 24 to July 1 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga.

The 46 players at the concurrent U-18 and U-19 training camps will be vying for a spot on the qualifying team for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006, are age-eligible for next year's World Cup. Long and Scott are two of three National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) professional players on the U-18 squad, and both were part of the USA's bronze-winning U-17 World Cup team in 2024.

The Stars and Stripes qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing among the top four at the 2025 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Costa Rica earlier this month. Twelve players at the upcoming training camp competed in that competition, including Long and Scott. Long totaled three goals and an assist - including a brace against Puerto Rico - while Scott netted a goal and donned the captain's band during a group stage match. Long also had a goal and an assist vs. Costa Rica.

Long was a vital component of the USA's bronze-medal performance at the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup where she played in all six matches and earned a start in five. She scored against South Korea in addition to adding an assist and drawing a penalty against Colombia during the group stage. She scored twice in a friendly against Brazil during her first national team call-up for a training camp in preparation of the U-17 World Cup in 2024.

Scott first hit the international circuit with the U.S. U-15 National Team. She helped that group win the 2022 Concacaf U-15 Championship before leading the U-16 team to the French Mondial World Cup title the following year. During her time with the U-17 team in 2024, Scott earned gold at the Concacaf U-17 Championship and bronze at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Her first international goal came against Panama in the opening match of the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Long and Scott signed with the Kansas City Current in January 2025 following rookie collegiate stints at Duke and Penn State, respectively. Long tallied three goals and one assist as part of a Blue Devil team which captured the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title and advanced to the NCAA College Cup. Scott totaled two goals and two assists - with both goals coming in the NCAA Tournament - during her lone season with the Nittany Lions, guiding them to their second consecutive national quarterfinal appearance.







