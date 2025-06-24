Chicago Stars FC and Defender, Taylor Malham, Agree to Contract Extension

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the club has reached an agreement with defender, Taylor Malham, to extend her time with the Chicago Stars. Malham's new two-year contract will keep the defender with the Stars through 2027, with a mutual option for the 2028 season.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Chicago," said Malham. "I'm incredibly grateful to the players, coaches and staff from the past two and a half seasons who have helped shape me- not just as a player, but as a person. I can't wait to continue growing with this club and look forward to many more games in a city I've come to love, surrounded by the fans who make it so special."

"We're happy Taylor is continuing her journey here in Chicago," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her talent has grown a lot since she first signed with the Stars, and she's been a key part of the team's defense so far this season. We're eager to see how she continues to flourish with us."

Before starting her professional career, Malham played collegiately as a midfielder at the University of Arkansas, where she started in all 107 appearances for the Razorbacks, scoring 30 goals and recording 33 assists. After going undrafted in the 2021 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft, Malham joined Racing Louisville FC in 2022, making four regular season appearances and having her contract option exercised before Louisville waived the defender.

After spending the 2023 preseason with the Chicago Stars as a non-rostered invitee, Malham officially signed with Chicago that March. The season saw Malham record three regular-season appearances, making two starts and 20 clearances, as well as playing a full 90 minutes in all four Challenge Cup appearances, recording an 81.9 percent passing accuracy. The Oklahoma native went on to earn more consistent appearances in 2024, starting in 16 of her 19 regular-season appearances with the Stars and recording a team-high 25 interceptions. Malham also played every minute of Chicago's three Summer Cup matches, finishing the tournament with an 81.4 percent passing accuracy. In 2025, Malham is the only player currently holding Ironwoman status with the Stars, having played every minute of all 13 regular-season matches. Through those matches, the defender has a team-high 72 recoveries and is averaging an 80.10 percent passing accuracy.

Malham and Chicago Stars FC are next heading to Kansas City, Missouri, to take part in the Teal Rising Cup during the NWSL break. The Chicago Stars will join hosts Kansas City Current and Brazilian sides Corinthians SC and Palmeiras for the tournament. Chicago kicks the tournament off July 12 against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT, and the winner of that match will take on the winner of the second match July 15 at 8 p.m. CT. The Stars return to NWSL regular-season action August 1, hosting Gotham FC for Chicago's Bark in the Park match, kicking off at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Tickets to all Chicago Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.