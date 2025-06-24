Portland Thorns FC Defender Marie Müller Signs Contract Extension

June 24, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC announced today that it has signed German international defender Marie Müller to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

"Marie was an exciting addition for the Club last season, and we've been closely monitoring her rehabilitation following her injury," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "We're looking forward to her return and continued development for the Club in 2026."

"I'm excited and thankful to be extending with the Thorns," Müller said. "I can't wait to play next season in front of our incredible fans and until then, I will continue to work hard to make my comeback."

Müller, 24, established herself as one of the key backline components in her debut Thorns season, showcasing strong defensive abilities and versatility while transitioning from Germany's SC Freiburg to the NWSL.

With 27 starts and 2,447 minutes played in 32 matches, Müller helped Portland secure a 2024 NWSL postseason berth and clinch qualification to the knockout stages of the inaugural 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup. Her impressive 2024 season with Portland earned her a first call-up to the senior German Women's National Team back in February this year.

As part of the foundation of a new Thorns era, Müller's extension is a continuation of Portland's commitment to build a competitive squad around one of the youngest cores in the NWSL. Following her injury that ruled her out of the 2025 NWSL season, Müller has been working hard alongside the Thorns medical team to prepare for her return next season.







