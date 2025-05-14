Goalkeeper Ryan Campbell Nominated by Gotham FC for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC nominated rookie goalkeeper Ryan Campbell for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch.

All 14 nominees were revealed by the league on Wednesday.

A vocal advocate for mental health, Campbell has chosen to work with Katie's Save as her community partner. The organization is committed to promoting mental health resources and supporting college and university student athletes, honoring the legacy of Campbell's friend and teammate Katie Meyer, former Stanford University captain and starting goalkeeper.

Katie's Save and Campbell are working together to bring the conversation to the New Jersey/New York region and to Gotham's Keep Her in the Game community of girls, coaches and parents - helping adults support the mental resilience of girls while giving girls moments of joy and connection. Keep Her in the Game, presented by Dove, has expanded to more than 1,300 soccer-playing girls across the region. The program is designed to empower the trusted adults in girls' lives - their coaches and parents - with research-backed training to help girls develop leadership skills, find their voices and stay committed to the sport, making for the perfect partner with Campbell and Katie's Save.

"There are so many incredible people on this team, so for me to be handpicked to represent Gotham and the New Jersey/New York community is not lost on me," said Campbell. "I'm really excited to be able to bring visibility to Katie's Save and to the incredible work Katie's family continues to do in her name by advocating for mental health awareness, a prevalent issue that affects many people no matter their age or athletic ability."

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor Lauren Holiday, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award. The award spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

"This year's award nominees continue to set new standards for what it means to use their platform as athletes to give back," Holiday said. "It is a privilege to highlight this incredible group of women who are committed to both their NWSL clubs and working to improve the communities that these clubs call home."

Of the 14 club nominees, one will be announced as the winner during the NWSL championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice. The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Holiday, NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA and Media Association.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.