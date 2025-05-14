Racing Names Caitlyn Flores Milby as New General Manager

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC has elevated Caitlyn Flores Milby to a permanent post as the club's General Manager after after a successful interim tenure, it was announced Wednesday.

At 3-3-2, Racing is off to the best start in team history through eight games, trending three points ahead of last season's pace when Louisville narrowly missed the NWSL playoffs.

Milby started as Racing Louisville's director of operations in 2022. However, her experience with parent company Soccer Holdings, LLC, dates back to an internship in 2017.

"Ever since I joined this organization eight years ago, it's been my goal to make professional soccer successful in Louisville," Milby said. "If that meant setting up on-field signage at Louisville Slugger Field on game day, selling merchandise, bringing thousands of people to our state-of-the-art facilities through our recreational leagues, or ensuring Racing Louisville's players received the support they needed, I've been willing to do it. Now, I'm striving to give this city and fanbase the winning team they deserve."

Racing and Milby agreed to a contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

"We're proud to announce not only that Caitlyn has been appointed General Manager but also that she's earned it," said John Neace, Racing Louisville's chairman and CEO. "Caitlyn goes way back with our organization. She understands our culture and values as well as our desire to win at the highest level. We've already seen the team meshing well during Caitlyn's term as Interim General Manager. As she moves into the permanent role, we will do all we can to support one of our own as Racing pushes for the playoffs and beyond."

Before joining the Racing first team staff, Milby spent a year as the League Manager for the LouCity & Racing Academy. Prior to that, she served as the Event and Selection Program Coordinator with the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL), a premier national youth soccer organization. She began at Soccer Holdings as Operations and Merchandise Intern with Louisville City FC in 2017.

Racing has signed multiple players that have contributed to this strong start since Milby assumed general managerial duties. Rookies Ella Hase, Katie O'Kane and Sarah Weber have each started multiple games this season. Additionally, Racing extended the contracts for goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer and team captain Arin Wright this past offseason.

"I'm truly ecstatic for Caitlyn to become Racing's next general manager," said Head Coach Bev Yanez. "Caitlyn's approach and demeanor coming into the role has been inspiring. She's also easy to work with - the right mix of supportive and challenging, providing what's needed for our club to continue moving forward in a positive direction."

The 28-year-old Milby played soccer collegiately for the Louisville Cardinals and VCU Rams. She also served as team manager at Louisville in 2017, assisting with team operations responsibilities.

Milby holds a bachelor's degree in sports administration from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. A mother of two, Milby lives in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood with her husband and young family.

About Racing Louisville FC: A 2021 expansion addition to the National Women's Soccer League, Racing Louisville remains a young club in what's arguably the world's toughest women's soccer circuit. Racing both rosters and routinely faces up against national team talents as a result. The club calls home Lynn Family Stadium - opened in 2020 in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood - and operates daily out of the nearby Lynn Family Sports Vision & Training Center, sharing the facility with the USL Championship side Louisville City FC.







