Haley McCutcheon Named Nominee for 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

May 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride have named Haley McCutcheon as its nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, it was announced today. The award recognizes an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch and in the community. All 14 nominees from across the NWSL were announced by the league today.

The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, was introduced in 2024 to honor the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award Lauren Holiday. It spotlights players who exemplify dedication and commitment to giving back in service of their local communities.

Haley McCutcheon has been fully embedded in the Orlando community since joining the team back during the 2022 season. During her time with the Pride, she has grown to love the City Beautiful and is continuously striving to better her community anyway that she can, including her work with the Foundation of Foster Children. While McCutcheon realizes the unfortunate growing problem surrounding foster children in Central Florida, her and the FCC help create meaningful connections through personalized support for the more than 60 children that are taken from their homes and placed in foster care each month. The midfielder is always looking to help build that personal connection with every person she comes across and continues to be a stable presence in so many ways from offering mentor services, to teaching and playing soccer, and even just simply reading a book to a young adult. With the help of the FCC, McCutcheon has been able to help equip foster children with the tools and resources that will help lead them to a successful and healthy life as an adult.

After the 14 nominees are celebrated over the course of the season, one winner will be announced during Championship weekend. At that time, Nationwide will make a $50,000 donation to the charitable organization of the winner's choice.

The winner will be determined by a panel of judges that will include Lauren Holiday, NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, and representatives from Nationwide, NWSLPA, and Media Association.







