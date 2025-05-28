Chicago Stars FC to Play in Teal Rising Cup Presented by Visit Missouri and Hosted by the Kansas City Current

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars FC are set to play in the inaugural Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri this summer at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for women's professional soccer. The four-team tournament will take place July 12 and 15 with the Kansas City Current, fellow National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Chicago Stars FC and Brazilian Serie A1 clubs Corinthians SC and Palmeiras.

The Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri will feature doubleheaders at CPKC Stadium on both matchdays, with a consolation and championship match to round out the event on July 15.

"Hosting the first Teal Rising Cup at CPKC Stadium with this world-class caliber competition will be an incredible opportunity for our players to experience top talent from across the world," said Kansas City Current general manager Caitlin Carducci. "Showcasing both our facilities and this incredible professional talent not only makes our club better but invites a broader platform for elevating women's sports on a national and global stage."

The Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri gets underway on Saturday, July 12, when Chicago Stars FC squares off against Corinthians SC at 4:30 p.m. CT in match one. The Kansas City Current will then take on Palmeiras at approximately 8 p.m. in match two.

Action returns to CPKC Stadium on Tuesday, July 15, with the third-place game kicking off at 5 p.m. The inaugural Teal Rising Cup champion will be determined in a battle between the winners of match one and match two at approximately 8 p.m.

"The Chicago Stars are excited to participate in this tournament," said Richard Feuz, Chicago Stars FC general manager. "Taking on opponents with different playing styles will provide valuable experience that the team can learn from and use to improve our game. We look forward to welcoming Corinthians and Palmeiras to the States."

"We are thrilled with the invitation and the possibility of participating in this tournament," said Íris Sesso, head of women's football at Corinthians SC. "Over the years, we have built a beautiful history in Brazilian women's soccer and competing in a tournament in the USA marks an important milestone in our pursuit of evolution and excellence."

Season Ticket Members will automatically get their tickets into their accounts for the July 15th game and will have 24 hours to purchase their same seats for the match on July 12th. Starting on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT, Season Ticket Members and Current Club members will have another 24-hour window to purchase incremental seats for both games. General public on-sale will begin Friday at 3 p.m.

"We at Palmeiras are happy and honored to be invited to participate in the first edition of the Teal Rising Cup, which will certainly be a success and a great example of organization," said Alberto Simão, Executive Director of Women's Football at Palmeiras. "It is a unique opportunity to face strong opponents, test our team in a new setting, and showcase the strength of our work. Expectations are high, and we are ready to give our best in pursuit of a great performance."

Below is the schedule for the inaugural Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri. Times are subject to change and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2025 Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri Schedule

Saturday, July 12

Match 1: 4:30 p.m. CT | Chicago Stars vs. Corinthians SC

Match 2: 8 p.m. CT | Kansas City Current vs. Palmeiras

Tuesday, July 15

Match 3: 5 p.m. CT | Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser

Match 4: 8 p.m. CT | Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner







