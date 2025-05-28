San Diego's Depth Making Waves Across the NWSL

San Diego Wave FC continues to make a strong case in the 2025 NWSL season, silencing outside doubt and showcasing the depth of its roster across the league. The team delivered a dominant attacking performance on Sunday with a 5-2 win over the North Carolina Courage, setting a new Club record for goals in a single match. The victory extended the Wave's unbeaten streak to six matches, the longest in Club history, and lifted them into second place (6-2-2, 20 points) in the NWSL standings.

Offensively, the Wave continues to dominate in 2025 with 20 goals through 10 matches, the Club has nearly matched the entire goal output from the 2024 NWSL regular season (24 goals in 26 games). The scoring depth has been particularly notable as the team has seen 13 different goal scorers this season, and 9 of the 14 players who featured in the match against North Carolina contributed to a goal, the most for a single team in a match in league history.

"It's just a culmination of all of our hard work," said defender Kristen McNabb after scoring first goal of the year in Sunday's match. "We've done such a good job at establishing an identity and being consistent week to week. Everyone has that attacking mentality and we're dangerous from all areas of the pitch."

Several players stood out during San Diego's performance as Adriana Leon scored her second and third goals of the year in the last match which led to an NWSL Player of the Week and Goal of the Week award. The forward now leads the team in scoring along with Kimmi Ascanio this season.

"We still haven't seen our best," said Leon after the Club's win on Sunday. "There's so much to keep building on, and I'm excited to see where we are by the end of the season."

Defender Perle Morroni netted her first-ever NWSL goal which marked her third goal contribution in three matches. The goal was assisted by none other than her French teammate Delphine Cascarino, marking her league leading fourth assist this season and seventh Wave FC career assist.

San Diego has now scored in nine of its 10 matches, the most consistent attacking output of any team in the league this season.

"The commitment to the team and the group is such an important aspect and you can see that these players [have] created something special between them," said Eidevall following the historic win. "The mindset to want to grow and develop has been great from the players and the staff."

With the group pausing for FIFA's international window, the Wave look to Friday, June 6 as they'll host Seattle Reign at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match, presented by Trust & Will, will be streamed on Prime Video and tickets are available.







