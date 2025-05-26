San Diego Wave FC Sets Club Record in 5-2 Victory over North Carolina Courage

May 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Adriana Leon of San Diego Wave FC runs upfield after her goal

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (6-2-2, 20 points) defeated the North Carolina Courage (3-4-3, 12 points) 5-2 at Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday night, setting a new Club record for most goals scored in a single match. Adriana Leon tallied her first brace with the Club, Perle Morroni scored her first NWSL goal, and five different players recorded assists in the win. The win also marked the Wave's second straight victory and extended their unbeaten streak to a Club-best six matches.

North Carolina opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Ryan Williams delivered a cross to the back post. Manaka flicked the ball on to a wide-open Felicitas Rauch, who headed it past Kailen Sheridan to give the Courage an early lead.

San Diego responded in the 25th minute when defender Hanna Lundkvist played a ball over the top of the Courage backline to Delphine Cascarino. The French international took a touch into the box and sent a low driven pass to an ongoing Morroni. The defender calmly finished to level the match.

The Wave took the lead in the 40th minute after San Diego applied pressure to the Courage backline that resulted in goalkeeper Casey Murphy playing the ball out to Kaleigh Kurtz, but it was stripped away by Gia Corley. The ball fell to Leon, who adjusted and fired a one-touch shot that was tipped by Murphy but found the back of the net.

The Courage equalized in the 51st minute after a cross into the box was miscleared by San Diego. Manaka's initial shot deflected off Jaedyn Shaw and fell right back to her, and she curled her second attempt into the far corner to make it 2-2.

Just three minutes later, San Diego immediately bounced back to regain the lead in the 54th minute. Kenza Dali delivered a lofted ball to the back post, where Trinity Armstrong headed it back across the goal to Kristen McNabb, who came sliding in to redirect the ball into the net.

The Wave continued to apply the pressure and extended their lead in the 60th minute. It was Lundkvist, once again, delivering a pinpoint ball over the top to Leon, who got herself to the ball first to then touch it past Murphy and score her second of the night.

In the final minutes, substitute Melanie Barcenas showed her footwork inside the box and fired a shot on frame that was parried away by Murphy. Barcenas reacted quickly to the rebound and played a one-touch pass to fellow substitute María Sánchez, who finished the ball to seal the 5-2 win.

Next Match: The NWSL heads into a FIFA break before the Wave return to Snapdragon Stadium to host Seattle Reign on Friday, June 6, presented by Trust & Will. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be streamed on Amazon Prime. Tickets are available here.

Notes:

Defender Perle Morroni scored her first NWSL career goal.

Forward Adriana Leon scored her second and third goals of the season, earning her first brace for the Club. Leon is now tied with Kimmi Ascanio for the most Wave FC goals scored this year.

Defender Kristen McNabb scored her first goal of the season and fifth of her Wave FC career.

Forward María Sánchez scored her second goal of the season.

Forward Delphine Cascarino recorded her league-leading fourth assist of the season.

Midfielder Gia Corley recorded her first NWSL career assist.

Defender Hanna Lundkvist recorded her first assist of the season.

Midfielder Melanie Barcenas recorded her first assist of the season.

Defender Trinity Armstrong tallied her second career assist.

Morroni has contributed to three goals in her last three games (one goal, two assists).

San Diego now has 13 different goal scorers this season, the most of any team in the NWSL.

In the Club's last six games, they have scored 16 goals.

The Wave has scored in nine of their 10 games, the most of any team in the NWSL this season.

San Diego set a record for scoring five goals in a single-match for the first time in club history.

The Wave extended its unbeaten streak to six games, the highest record in Club history. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 5:2 North Carolina Courage

Scoring Summary:

NC - Rauch (2) (Manaka, 2) 12'

SD - Morroni (1) (Cascarino, 4) 25'

SD - Leon (2) (Corley, 1)

NC - Manaka (3) (Shaw, 1) 51'

SD - McNabb (1) (Armstrong, 2) 54'

SD - Leon (3) (Lundkvist, 1) 61'

SD - Sánchez (2) (Barcenas, 1) 90+5'

Misconduct Summary:

NC - O'Sullivan (Caution) 28'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (Wesley 90+3'), D McNabb, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Sánchez 83'), F Leon (Carusa 71'), F Ascanio (Barcenas 71'), F Cascarino

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Arias, D Harrison, M Fusco, F Robbe

North Carolina Courage: GK Murphy, D Staude, D Kurtz, D Bell (Gomes 66'), D Rauch (Lussi 75'), M Jackson, M O'Sullivan ©, M Williams, M Shaw (Shinomi 75'), F Sanchez, F Manaka (Pinto 84')

Subs not used: GK Jordan, D Courtnall, M Speck, F Weatherholt, F Betfort

Stats Summary: SD / NC

Shots: 11 / 12

Shots on Target: 7 / 4

Corners: 3 / 1

Fouls: 6 / 13

Offsides: 2 / 0

Saves: 2 / 2

Possession: 53% / 47% 

