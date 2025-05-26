Courage unbeaten run ends at four matches in away loss to San Diego

May 26, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Ryan Williams (center) and the North Carolina Courage gather after their first goal

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The North Carolina Courage fell on the road to San Diego Wave FC, 5-2, Sunday night at SnapDragon Stadium. The loss snaps the Courage four-match unbeaten streak, their longest of the 2025 season.

North Carolina struck first with an excellent combination through the middle between Denise O'Sullivan and Manaka Matsukubo to forge forward, then a cross from Ryan Williams was flicked by Manaka onto the head of Feli Rauch, who buried her second goal of the season. The Courage had four shots, including two on target, in the first half.

San Diego responded in the 25' when Delphine Cascarino forced her way up the right flank then centered one for Perle Morroni to finish; her first goal of the year. The Wave got another in the 40' when Gia Corley forced a turnover on the edge of the Courage defensive third and found Adriana Leon, who slid a perfectly placed shot just past the outstretched glove of a diving Casey Murphy to put the home side ahead, a scoreline that would carry into the break.

The Courage leveled early in the second half when Manaka forced the issue with a shot that ricocheted off Jaedyn Shaw and back to Manaka, who had another bite of the apple and found the back of the net. Shaw earned her first point as a member of the Courage with the assist.

San Diego answered with two straight goals to pull back ahead. First, a corner kick led to a pair of crosses that found a tap-in at the doorstep. Then a long-range ball from Hanna Lundkvist was weighted perfectly for Leon to run onto and she poked it past Murphy as the two came together at the top of the box. Murphy was down for a long moment, but was able to continue in the match.

The Courage had a few half chances down the stretch, but could not get one back down the stretch to put added pressure on the Wave. San Diego tacked on another against the high line of the Courage in stoppage time to round out the scoring.

Match Notes:

Jaedyn Shaw recorded her first point as a member of the Courage, doing so against her former team.

Kaleigh Kurtz made her 97th consecutive start. She is one of four active Iron Women for the Courage this season (Murphy, O'Sullivan, Williams).

Up Next:

The NWSL hits pause next weekend for a FIFA international window. The Courage are back in action on Sunday, June 8, as they visit the Washington Spirit for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff at Audi Field. The match will stream live on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

Box Score

NCC (4-3-3): Casey Murphy; Talia Staude, Kaleigh Kurtz, Maycee Bell (Aline Gomes - 84'); Felicitas Rauch (Tyler Lussi - 75'), Riley Jackson, Denise O'Sullivan (C), Ryan Williams; Jaedyn Shaw (Shinomi Koyama - 75'), Ashley Sanchez (Hannah Betfort - 67'), Manaka Matsukubo (Brianna Pinto - 83')

Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Dani Weatherholt, Brooklyn Courtnall, Meredith Speck

SD (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan (C), Perle Morroni (Kennedy Wesley - 90+3'), Kristen McNabb, Trinity Armstrong, Hanna Lundkvist, Kenza Dali, Savannah McCaskill, Kimmi Ascanio (Melanie Barcenas - 71'), Gia Corley (María Sánchez - 83'), Delphine Cascarino, Adriana Leon (Kyra Carusa - 71')

Subs Not Used: Makenzy Robbe, Nya Harrison, Jordan Fusco, Daniela Arias, DiDi Haračić

Score:

NCC: 2

SD: 5

Goals:

NCC: F. Rauch - 12' (Manaka); Manaka - 51' (Shaw)

SD: P. Morroni - 25' (Cascarino); A. Leon - 40' (Corley), 60' (Lundkvist); K. McNabb - 54' (Armstrong); Sánchez - 90+4' (Barcenas)

Cautions:

NCC: D. O'Sullivan - 28'

SD: -

Ejections:

NCC: -

SD: -

Venue (Location): SnapDragon Stadium (San Diego, California)

