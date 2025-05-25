Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. North Carolina Courage

May 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (5-2-2, 17 points) return to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 25 to host the North Carolina Courage (3-3-3, 12 points). Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will highlight the Club's annual Military Appreciation Night with tickets available for purchase here. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

The series between San Diego and North Carolina is currently split down the middle with a record of 2-2-2 in the regular season. In the last meeting, the Courage defeated the Wave 2-1 on October 5, 2024. North Carolina opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a goal from Aline Gomes, and Manaka Matsukubo doubled the lead in extra time of the first half which proved to be the game-winning goal. In the 84th minute of the match, Hanna Lundkvist pulled one back for San Diego by tapping in a first-time shot at the back post but the Wave was unable to equalize before the end of the match.

Last Time Out

The Wave is entering this upcoming match on a five game unbeaten streak and they are coming off a 1-0 win over Gotham FC. The lone goal for San Diego came from 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio in the 30th minute, marking her team-leading third goal of the season. The successful play was started by Delphine Cascarino who went on the attack at midfield before laying it off to Perle Morroni on the left flank. Morroni delivered the assist to Ascanio, who took a first touch around her defender before hitting a perfect shot with the outside of her boot towards the far post. The Wave went on to keep a clean sheet and secure the win along with Kailen Sheridan's 25th career shutout for the Wave.

The Courage is coming off of a 2-0 win against the Chicago Stars, making it their fourth game unbeaten. Both of North Carolina's goals were scored by Manaka Matsukubo who secured the brace in the second-half of the match. The opening goal came in the 51st minute when Denise O'Sullivan played an ongoing ball through the defense for Manaka to finish first-time. North Carolina would finalize the win in the 77th minute when Manaka received a pass at the edge of the box and fired a shot to the back post.

Players to Watch

Wave FC teenager Kimmi Ascanio has proven her spot in the starting lineup over the past five matches, recording three goals and one assist. The last time the Wave played in San Diego was on May 10 against the Portland Thorns when Ascanio opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a diving header at the back post - securing her first professional goal in front of the home crowd at Snapdragon Stadium. In the Club's last match against Gotham FC, Ascanio scored the only goal, marking her second in consecutive matches, making her - at 17 years and 115 days old - the youngest player in NWSL history to score in back-to-back regular-season games, and the second-youngest to net a game-winner.

Courage midfielder Manaka is the player to watch this Sunday as the midfielder is coming off a standout performance in which she scored twice in North Carolina's win over Chicago, earning NWSL Player of the Week honors. With two goals this season, she is tied with Ashley Sanchez as North Carolina's leading scorer, and she has also recorded one assist so far.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, May 25 to host the North Carolina Courage. Kick off is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match will highlight the Club's annual Military Appreciation Night with tickets available for purchase here. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.