Washington Spirit Midfielder Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team

May 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura has been called up to the Japan Women's National Team for the side's upcoming friendlies against Brazil, Japan Football announced today. Japan will travel to São Paulo for both contests.

Narumi has made over 30 appearances for the Japan women's national team since her debut in 2018. The midfielder represented Japan at both the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2021 Olympic Games. Most recently, Narumi helped Japan take the 2025 SheBelieves Cup title over the United States.

Japan's May/June Friendly Schedule:

vs Brazil | Friday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. EDT (Arena Corinthians, São Paulo)

vs Brazil | Monday, June 2 at 7 p.m. EDT (Estádio Municipal Cicero de Souza Marques, São Paulo)

Having signed with the Spirit this past offseason, Narumi has stepped into an important role on the team in 2025. The midfielder is one of just four Spirit players to have started every match this year and has tallied 849 minutes of action and an assist.

The Spirit will take the pitch at Audi Field next on Sunday, June 8 when the side takes on the North Carolina Courage in the club's annual Juneteenth match. Single match tickets are available.







