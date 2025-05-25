10-Player Racing Tops Angel City in Barnburner

May 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC celebrates a goal against Angel City

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC celebrates a goal against Angel City(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC came, saw and conquered Hollywood.

Under the bright Los Angeles lights at BMO Stadium, Racing Louisville FC proved it could do something that seemingly always struggled with - closing out games - to earn a 3-2 triumph over Angel City FC after going down to ten players midway through the second half Saturday night.

The five goals matched the total these sides managed in their last Southern California meeting. Only this time, it was the visitors who held the higher tally at the final whistle.

Racing, which has overcome obstacles all season, continued to show its character en route to the club's third road win of the campaign - a new club record. Taylor Flint opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, before Emma Sears and Savannah DeMelo both converted in a three-minute span in the second period.

Louisville clawed its way across the line after Kayla Fischer was shown a red card in the 67th minute, preserving the 3-2 scoreline with Alyssa Thompson and Riley Tiernan recording goals for Angel City.

"That's the win we've been waiting for," said captain Arin Wright. "That is our identity to a tee - to fight and grind out a game like that. With the red card in the 66th minute and one player down on the field, that is identity, that is our team, that is Racing Louisville."

"What a performance on the road - big crowd, away at Angel City, very respectable side, huge, huge result for us going into this international break," head coach Bev Yanez said. "Very pleased with the ability to close out that match. I thought the first half was fantastic. We came in at halftime and spoke about the press and the press causing some chaos and some havoc, to continue that, to continue to make sure we have the energy in that space.

"... Overall, a fantastic game, a fantastic way to close out the match. Everyone gave their maximum effort, so just very pleased for the group. Big, big three points for us."

The three points lift Louisville (4-4-2, 14 points) up into eighth place - the final postseason spot - in the league table. That's two points better off than where the club stood through 10 games last season. In a jam-packed playoff picture, Racing is only three points back of San Diego Wave FC for fourth position.

Triggered by the club's press and ball-winning ability, a key part of Racing's identity this season, Louisville set the tone from the jump.

Fischer unsettled the home side's build-up. Her relentless play led to the opening goal by causing a turnover, allowing Janine Sonis to force a handball violation inside the box with a cross. Flint took advantage of the opportunity at the spot, putting Racing up 1-0 in the 23rd minute, marking her second consecutive season with a penalty goal in L.A.

It was a first half that Louisville controlled in almost its entirety as it more than doubled ACFC's shots total. The visitors created three big chances in the opening half - the third time it has done that in the first 45 minutes of a game this campaign.

ACFC brought a different energy to begin the second half as Tiernan equalized the game almost right away wth a right-footed rocket in the 48th minute.

The game didn't stay knotted 1-1 for long. Sears headed in her fifth goal of the campaign five minutes after the Tiernan equalizer to retake the lead. Arin Wright claimed the assist on the goal, and it wasn't her only milestone - she surpassed the 15,000-minute mark for her NWSL career in the following minutes, becoming the 13th player in league history to reach the mark.

The offensive flurry continued in the 56th minute when Fischer brilliantly set up DeMelo in transition for the club's second goal in three minutes.

Louisville, now two goals up, was hit with some adversity in the 67th minute. Fischer saw a red card for violent conduct inside the Racing penalty box, leaving Louisville down to 10 players for the final 23 minutes. Thompson then stepped up to convert from the spot, shrinking the deficit to only one goal.

The determination of Bev Yanez's team was prominently showcased. Despite being outnumbered, Louisville united to hold onto their one-goal lead throughout the full 90 minutes. The defense, spearheaded by goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, who made another five saves, successfully kept one of the NWSL's top five offenses scoreless, thwarting their attempts to send the over 16,700 fans home disappointed.

"We're a really tight-knit group," said Sonis. "Our culture is really important to us and from preseason, one of our anchors of our team is being adaptable. And I think that's probably what we've been tested on the most this season.

"... We've really been challenged and for the most part, I can't remember a time when we've not risen to the challenge. ... There's been different ways that we've maneuvered that adversity, but I think in almost every situation we've chosen to see the lesson and taken that lesson and executed in the next game. I think that was very clear tonight."

The league now heads into a short hiatus, as the focus in the world of women's soccer shifts to the international game. Following the pause in NWSL play next week, Racing will return to action Friday, June 6 - Pride Night at Lynn Family Stadium - against Utah Royals FC.

To see Louisville's first match of June as we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, visit RacingLoufc.com/pride/.

Game Summary: Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: May 24, 2025

Venue: BMO Stadium

Kickoff: 10 p.m.

Weather: 67 degrees, mostly sunny

Scoring

Angel City FC (0, 2, 2)

Racing Louisville FC (1, 2, 3)

Goals:

Angel City FC

48' Riley Tiernan (Gisele Thompson)

68' Alyssa Thompson (penalty)

Racing Louisville FC

23' Taylor Flint (penalty)

53' Emma Sears (Arin Wright)

56' Savannah DeMelo (Kayla Fischer)

Lineups

Angel City FC: 19 - Angelina Anderson; 16 - M.A. Vignola, 6 - Megan Reid, 11 - Sarah Gorden (c)29 - Miyabi Moriya (90'+6 25 - Sophia Mattice); 8 - Macey Hodge (46' 99 - Madison Hammond), 14 - Alanna Kennedy, 17 - Kennedy Fuller (74' 4 - Katie Zelem); 21 - Alyssa Thompson, 20 - Gisele Thompson (86' 23 - Christen Press), 33 - Riley Tiernan

Subs not used: 1 - Hannah Stambaugh; 7 - Julie Dufour, 9 - Casey Phair, 26 - Hannah Johnson, 28 - Lily Nabet

Interim Head Coach: Sam Laity

Racing Louisville FC: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 11 - Courtney Petersen, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 5 - Ellie Jean, 2 - Lauren Milliet; 26 - Taylor Flint, 20 - Katie O'Kane (69' 42 - Sarah Weber), 7 - Savannah DeMelo (90'+9 14 - Marisa DiGrande); 16 - Janine Sonis, 13 - Emma Sears (78' 6 - Ella Hase), 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 71 - Maddy Anderson; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsa, 12 - Allie George, 15 - Ángela Barón, 29 - Uchenna Kanu, 32 - Avery Kalitta

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Stats Summary: Angel City FC / Racing Louisville FC

Shots: 14 / 15

Shots on Goal: 7 / 6

Expected goals: 1.45 / 1.86

Possession: 61.7% / 38.3%

Fouls: 10 / 11

Offside: 0 / 3

Corners: 9 / 4

Discipline Summary

Angel City FC:

9' Macey Hodge (yellow)

90'+7 Katie Zelem (yellow)

Racing Louisville FC:

15' Taylor Flint (yellow)

45'+1 Katie O'Kane (yellow)

67' Kayla Fischer (red)

Match referee: Elvis Osmanovic

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.