Nine Utah Royals Players Called up for International Duty

May 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce that 9 players have been called up to their national team squads for the May/June FIFA international match window from May 26 to June 3, 2025. 7 nations will be represented.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and forward Ally Sentnor have been selected by U.S. Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes for a pair of matches against China and Jamaica. Forward Aisha Solórzano will join Guatemala, while goalkeeper Cristina Roque has been named to Puerto Rico's roster. Danish fullback Janni Thomsen is set to reunite with Denmark manager Andrée Jeglertz for fixtures against Wales and Sweden. Meanwhile, forwards Bianca St-Georges and Mina Tanaka have earned invitations from Canada and Japan, respectively. Defender Ana María Guzmán returns to action with Colombia. Utah will also feature on a U-23 squad this window with defender Lauren Flynn representing the U.S.

The U.S. Women's National Team will host two friendlies during this international window, starting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where they'll take on China on May 31, 2025 (2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo, and Peacock). The team will then travel south to St. Louis, Missouri, for a matchup against Jamaica on June 3, 2025 (5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on TBS, Max, Universo, and Peacock).

McGlynn and Sentnor both featured in the USWNT's previous international window. Sentnor earned the start in the 2-0 win over Brazil at SoFi Stadium, while McGlynn started and Sentnor came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 loss in San Jose at PayPal Park. With another opportunity to impress, both players will aim to strengthen their case for a long-term place on head coach Emma Hayes' roster as the team continues to prepare for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Solórzano joins the Guatemala National Team for a pair of friendlies against Puerto Rico, where she'll face off against her Utah teammate Roque. The first match is set for May 28, 2025, with the second to follow on May 31, 2025. Solórzano will aim to earn her fourth and fifth international caps in the two matches, while Roque looks to secure her third and fourth appearances and continue to solidify her role as Puerto Rico's starting goalkeeper.

Thomsen returns to De rød-hvide (The Red and White) as Denmark prepares to host Wales on May 30, 2025, before traveling to face Sweden on June 3 in the final two matchdays of UEFA Women's Nations League group play. Denmark currently sits third in Group 4, behind Sweden-who leads with 8 points-and Italy, who holds second place on goal differential. The 25-year-old made her senior national team debut on March 4, 2020, against Norway in the Algarve Cup and has since cemented her place in the squad, featuring in various roles, most recently as an attacking midfielder.

St-Georges has once again been called up to represent the Canadian Women's National Team, marking her second consecutive international window with the squad. The forward has earned 13 caps at the senior level, including five starts, and continues to chase her first international goal. During the April window, she appeared as a second-half substitute in both a 3-0 win and a 1-0 loss against Argentina. St-Georges will now report to camp for a pair of friendlies against Haiti, both set to take place on home soil. The first match is scheduled for May 31, 2025, in Winnipeg, followed by a second match in Montreal on June 3, 2025.

Tanaka returns to Nadeshiko Japan for a third consecutive international window. The veteran forward was forced to exit in the 44th minute of the opening match of the previous window- a 1-1 draw against Colombia-due to injury. She made her return on May 3, coming on as a halftime substitute when Utah hosted the North Carolina Courage. Tanaka is coming off an MVP performance at the SheBelieves Cup in February and continues to be a key figure for Japan. She has made 89 appearances for the national team, scoring 43 goals, and has represented her country at the 2024 Olympics, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the 2018 AFC Women's Asian Cup, and the 2013 Algarve Cup.

Guzmán rejoins la Selección Colombia Femenina after missing the April window due to an injury she sustained during February's SheBelieves Cup-Colombia's first appearance in the tournament. The 19-year-old defender was part of Colombia's squad at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and has earned six caps with the senior team.

Utah will be represented at the U-23 level by Flynn. Flynn has been called up to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team, which is set to face Germany's U-23 side in two friendlies on May 30 and June 2, 2025, both in Germany. The young talent will look to continue her development as she aims for future senior national team opportunities.

Utah Royals FC travel to Kentucky to take on Racing Louisville on June 6th before returning to Sandy to host the 2023 NWSL champions, Gotham FC, on June 13 in a pride night celebration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.







