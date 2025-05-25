Gotham FC Cements Status Among Global Elite with Continental Trophy, FIFA International Club Tournament Qualifications

May 25, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC celebrate the Concacaf W Champions Cup

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC celebrate the Concacaf W Champions Cup(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

MONTERREY, Mexico - Gotham FC on Saturday night cemented its status among the global elite in women's professional soccer by claiming the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, crowning the best team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The victory sealed Gotham FC's place in what will be the top two women's club competitions in the world - the new 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028 - with potential matchups against the global heavyweights in the sport.

The preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer team in the New Jersey/New York region qualified for the chance at two major international trophies the same day as English powerhouse Arsenal shocked international soccer giant FC Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Both Arsenal and Gotham FC earned places in the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup semifinals in January, with their opponents to be determined. Gotham FC will play the winner of this summer's Copa Libertadores Femenina in South America. A Brazilian club has won all but three of those tournaments since its beginning in 2009. Winners from the confederations in Asia, Oceania and Africa will compete for the fourth spot in the semifinals and a pairing with Arsenal.

Gotham FC has ambitions to be one of the premier women's soccer clubs in the world and was already considered among the best. Winning its second major trophy in less than two years - in its fourth major tournament appearance - fuels that mission. The 2023 champions of the most competitive league in the world, the National Women's Soccer League, Gotham FC can now say it is also the historic first champion of a regional tournament that will rival the UEFA Women's Champions League as one of the top club competitions in professional women's soccer.

Led by Spanish head coach Juan Carlos Amorós and general manager Yael Averbuch West, a former NWSL star and U.S. Women's National Team midfielder, Gotham FC boasts World Cup winners, Olympic gold medalists and European and South American champions on its talented roster. The team plays its home games at Sports Illustrated Stadium and returns to action at home on Saturday, June 7, against NWSL-leading Kansas City Current, with CBS set to carry the national broadcast.

For more from Gotham FC's history-making victory on Saturday night, visit the club media Box folder here. Assets include official photos, statistics, video highlights and key quotes from post-match media availability and interviews. The match recap can be found on GothamFC.com.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.