Gotham FC Crowned Champions of Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup

Esther González's quick reaction to her saved penalty in the 82nd minute, pouncing on the rebound and slotting it into the back of the net, proved to be all Gotham FC needed to clinch the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup with a 1-0 win on Saturday night at Estadio Universitario.

With the historic victory, Gotham FC secured its first continental trophy and earned qualification for both the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the inaugural FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

"The other day, we talked about the first-ever champions of competitions like the UEFA Champions League, the Euros, the [FIFA] World Cup and the Olympics," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Now, forever, the first team to win the Concacaf W Champions Cup will be Gotham FC. These players, with this coaching staff-we are incredibly proud of what they've accomplished."

Gotham FC set the tone early with a dominant first-half performance, holding Tigres UANL without a shot on target through the opening 45 minutes while registering five of its own. The NWSL side finished the match with 23 shots-16 more than Tigres.

Midge Purce was active throughout the first half, creating space and generating scoring opportunities. Her efforts were rewarded late in the half when she was fouled inside the penalty area, earning Gotham a penalty kick. Purce took the attempt herself, but Tigres goalkeeper Itzel González guessed correctly, deflecting the strike off the post. The rebound was sent wide in stoppage time, and the teams entered the break level at 0-0.

The second half saw continued pressure from Gotham, which repeatedly tested the Tigres backline with dangerous crosses. The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute, when Emily Sonnett was fouled during a corner kick.

Esther González stepped to the spot and, despite another save from Itzel González, reacted quickly to bury the rebound. The finish sealed Gotham FC's place in history and delivered the club its second major title in two seasons.

Key Match Points

Gotham FC secured its second major title in three seasons, adding the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup to its 2023 NWSL Championship.

Forward Esther González scored her eighth goal of 2025 and third of the Concacaf W Champions Cup, netting the title-winning goal in tonight's match.

González has now scored the game-winning goal in both the NWSL championship and the Concacaf W Champions Cup final.

Gotham remains undefeated against Liga MX Femenil opposition, with an all-time record of 3-0-2.

Gotham FC recorded its fourth clean sheet of the tournament, marking the second time the club has shut out a Liga MX Femenil opponent.

Gotham FC secured a first-half shutout against Tigres UANL. It marked the eighth time this season the club has held its opponent scoreless in the opening half.

Gotham held Tigres without a shot on target in the first half.

Gotham FC finished the match with 23 shots, its highest total in a single game this season.

On the attacking end, GFC recorded five shots on target in the first half against Tigres. By comparison, Gotham had three total shots on target in the entire match against Club América.

Gotham FC vs. Tigres UANL

Saturday, May 24, 2025

10 p.m. ET kickoff

Estadio Universitario, Nueva Leon, Mexico

Attendance: 17,264

Weather: 85 degrees, humid

Gotham FC (0, 1 - 1)

Tigres UANL (0, 0 - 0)

Goal Summary:

Gotham FC

82' - Esther González

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 22 - Mandy Freeman (C), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 4 - Lilly Reale; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 8 - Taryn Torres (77' 14 - Nealy Martin), 11 - Sarah Schupansky (77' 13 - Ella Stevens); 23 - Midge Purce, 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse

Unused substitutes: 12 - Ryan Campbell (GK), 26 - Tyler McCamey (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 17 - Mak Whitham, 20 - Jéssica Silva, 24 - Emerson Elgin, 34 - Khyah Harper, 90 - Stella Nyamekye

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Tigres UANL (5-3-2): 23 - Itzel González (GK); 22 - Anika Rodríguez, 13 - Ana Seiça, 32 - Aaliyah Farmer, 4 - Greta Espinoza, 6 - Jimena López (86' 17 - Natalia Villarreal); 9 - Stephany Mayor (64' 11 - Nayeli Rangel), 8 - Alexia Delgado (86' 15 - Cristina Ferral), 14 - Lizbeth Ovalle (C); 10 - Jenni Hermoso (64' 7 - Jheniffer), 16 - Thembi Kgatlana (74' 21 - Ana Dias)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Cecelia Santiago (GK); 2 - Natalia Colin, 3 - Bianca Sierra, 25 - Joseline Montoya, 26 - Andrea Hernández, 34 - Deiry Ramírez, 51 - Maria González

Head coach: Pedro Martínez

Stats Summary

GFC / Tigres UANL

Expected Goals: 3.84 / 0.67

Shots: 23 / 7

Shots on Goal: 7 / 1

Saves: 1 / 6

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 12

Offside: 1 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

Gotham FC

89' Ella Stevens (Yellow Card)

Tigres UANL

69' Pedro Martínez (Yellow Card)

90' Natalia Villarreal (Yellow Card)

Officials

Referee: Marianela Araya

Assistant Referee 1: Shirley Perello

Assistant Referee 2: Lourdes Noriega

4th Official: Crystal Sobers

RAR: Stephanie Dale







