Published on December 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club has signed midfielder Lia Godfrey to a two-year contract through the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lia to San Diego," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "Lia has proven to be one of the most exciting midfielders at the collegiate level as a consistent difference-maker, both as a creator and a goal scorer. She will add quality and competitiveness to our Club, and we are looking forward to supporting her development as she begins her professional career."

Godfrey joins the Wave following an accomplished collegiate career at the University of Virginia, where she played for the Cavaliers from 2020 to 2025. She earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors four times across her career in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2025, establishing herself as one of the top midfielders in the country.

In the 2025 season, Godfrey was named ACC Midfielder of the Year and selected as a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. She finished the year tied for Virginia's team lead with 11 goals, helping lead the Cavaliers to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Across her collegiate career, Godfrey made 107 appearances (101 starts) for Virginia, totaling 28 goals and 33 assists. Her 33 assists rank third among all active Division I players in 2025 and seventh all-time in program history. She also tied the Virginia program record for career games played (107) and ranks second in career starts (101).

On the international stage, Godfrey has represented the United States at the youth levels from U-15 through U-23. In 2016, she became the youngest player in USYNT history to compete in a FIFA World Cup, appearing with the U.S. U-17 National Team at just 14 years old.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs midfielder Lia Godfrey to a two-year contract through the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.

Name: Lia Godfrey

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-4

Born: Nov. 8, 2001

Birthplace: Fleming Island, Florida

Nationality: United States







