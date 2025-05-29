Curt Johnson Named General Manager of Denver NWSL

DENVER, Colo. - Denver NWSL announced today that Curt Johnson has been named the club's first General Manager, bringing more than 25 years of executive experience across all levels of American professional soccer.

Johnson, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in U.S. soccer, begins immediately and will lead all soccer operations for the NWSL expansion club, which begins play in 2026.

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome Curt to Denver NWSL," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "He brings championship-level experience, a collaborative spirit, and a clear passion for growing the game. He's been a part of building some of the most successful organizations in our sport, and we're thrilled to have him shaping the future of our club."

Johnson most recently served as Chief Soccer Officer and General Manager of the North Carolina Courage, where he helped guide the club to seven major trophies including two NWSL Championships and 3 NWSL Shields. He also led Sporting Kansas City to the 2000 MLS Cup and has held leadership roles in MLS, USL, and NASL.

"I'm honored to join Denver NWSL and grateful to Rob Cohen and the entire ownership group for the opportunity," said Johnson. "There's incredible momentum around this club. I'm excited to get to work building a team the people of Denver and Colorado can be proud of."

Johnson's appointment follows the hiring of club president Jen Millet earlier this year. Together, Millet and Johnson will shape the strategic and competitive direction of the club as it builds toward kickoff in 2026.

Fans who wish to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club can do so by placing a deposit at DenverNWSL.com. Please follow Denver NWSL on Facebook, Instagram @denvernwsl, X @denver_nwsl, and TikTok @nwsldenver.







